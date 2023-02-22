Home Health Classic Mickey Mouse Fans! Disney Just Made the PERFECT Ears for You
Classic Mickey Mouse Fans! Disney Just Made the PERFECT Ears for You

New ears are something to get excited about in our book.

Time to shop!

We keep an eye on all the ears that drop in the Disney stores and online, which is why we spotted these new ears so quickly. There are not one, but TWO new pairs of ears in Disneyland!

Over in the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., you can spot the 100th Anniversary Steamboat Willie Ears for $39.99!

New 100th Anniversary ears!

These ears are black and white and feature four different Steamboat Willie scenes. As Steamboat Willie was the first popular cartoon with synchronized sound and picture, this really celebrates the beginning of the Walt Disney Company. If you won’t be in the park soon, you can also grab them online!

Buy the Steamboat Willie 100th Anniversary Ears here!

You can also grab the new Purple Sequin Ears for $34.99!

Purple Sequin Ears

These ears are ALL purple and completely covered in sequins. It’s also got a large, slightly darker, purple bow in the middle to tie it all together. We haven’t seen these ears online just yet, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled.

Disneyland

In other Disneyland news, a virtual queue is no longer needed for one ride, and tickets go on sale for two After Hours events soon, so be ready! As always, stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news.

See what dangerous TikTok trend prompted Disney to issue a WARNING

Which pair is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below!

