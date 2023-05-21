Clean yellowed shower curtains with these tips and instructions

Since it is hot and humid in the bathroom, you often get dirty surfaces. A yellowed shower curtain can be a nuisance because it is not easy to get it clean. However, there are some simple home remedies and methods you can use to clean yellowed shower curtains. Follow our tips and tricks to get it right!

Can you wash shower curtains

When your shower curtain gets dirty, you don’t always have to throw it out and replace it with a new one. Can you easily clean your shower curtain? Yes, you can easily clean it and restore it to like new condition very quickly. You have to put in a little effort and you will definitely be pleased with the result!

What you need for cleaning by hand

There are some simple materials and home remedies you need to get your shower curtain clean.

spray bottle

Water

towels

Vinegar

Mild detergent

Instructions for cleaning a shower curtain

How to clean a shower curtain without taking it off? If you’re pressed for time and don’t want to take your curtain off, experts recommend preparing a vinegar solution for you to clean your shower curtain. The vinegar will remove soap residue that has built up on the curtain.

How to proceed:

Mix one part vinegar with four parts water in a spray bottle. Pull the shower curtain all the way over the rod.

Spray the solution onto the curtain, completely soaking the curtain.

Then rinse the shower curtain with warm water from top to bottom. Let it air dry. That’s how easy it is to clean yellowed shower curtains.

An alternative to cleaning the shower curtain is baking soda. Sprinkle baking soda onto a damp microfiber towel. Use this to scrub the entire shower curtain, then rinse with a clean, damp cloth to remove all of the baking soda. If you find more stubborn stains on the shower curtain, scrub again with baking soda until you remove all stains, then rinse again.

How to clean a shower curtain in the washing machine

You can machine wash most shower curtains, just check the tags for special instructions. Some tips and tricks will help you.

It would be advisable to add some towels when washing the shower curtain. The towels will help absorb some of the water during the wash cycle. Run a cold water wash and let the shower liner air dry instead of tumble drying. For added protection against mold, you can add ½ cup of baking soda and ¼ cup of vinegar to the rinse cycle.

Clean fabric shower curtain

As a general rule, most fabric shower curtains are machine washable. Just follow the manufacturer’s instructions by reading the label. Choose the highest water level and the gentlest wash cycle so you don’t damage your shower curtain. Use warm water and mild detergent to avoid damage. Don’t tumble dry the curtain, let it air dry.

How to clean a plastic shower curtain

You can also wash a plastic shower curtain in the washing machine, but you should use cold water. You should also put a few towels inside to prevent wrinkles, experts advise. Hand washing is also suitable by spraying the curtain thoroughly with vinegar mixture. Close the shower curtain so it runs the full length of the tub or stall and spray it with the vinegar and water solution. Then wipe with a soft cloth and finally rinse with warm water.

How often should you clean a yellowed shower curtain?

To keep your shower curtain clean, include a quick cleaning in your weekly routine. When cleaning, focus on the inside of the curtain by spraying it with a vinegar mixture. Then rinse and wipe off. Regular cleaning of the curtain will also keep mold at bay and prevent soap scum from forming on the shower curtain.

In addition to regular cleaning, a thorough monthly cleaning is also required. You can do that in the washing machine. This way you can prevent contamination.

How to prevent pollution?

Here are some steps you can take to prevent soiling on the shower curtain.

After showering, leave the shower curtain closed to allow it to dry completely.

Use body washes rather than lathering soaps.

Using a brush or sponge, scrub away the buildup missed by daily spraying.

If you have an exhaust fan, always run it when you shower to lower the humidity.

What to avoid when cleaning your shower curtain

The longer you let a cleaning product work, the stronger it works. But using an excessive amount of the agent is bad and using too much bleach, soap or detergent will only take longer to rinse and leave a residue.

Never mix bleach with rubbing alcohol, vinegar, ammonia or acidic products (such as limescale or rust removers) as they can produce very dangerous and even deadly gases that are toxic if inhaled or absorbed through the skin.