Google Pixel Tablet can now be pre-ordered: all information about the release

Google introduced new devices last week, including the Pixel Tablet. It is the manufacturer’s first tablet for almost ten years and comes with an integrated Tensor G2 chip, which is said to enable smooth streaming and high-quality video calls, among other things. The latest Google tablet will be released on June 20th – but you can already pre-order it from Tink.*

Google introduced new products a few days ago. In addition to the Google Pixel 7a smartphone, which can already be bought online,* the Pixel Fold also includes a clamshell phone and that Pixel Tablet in addition. The latter is the manufacturer’s first new tablet after the Nexus 9, which was launched almost ten years ago. It can be pre-ordered for EUR 679.00 in the 128 gigabyte version* and for EUR 779.00 with 256 gigabytes*. The official release and thus delivery date is then June 20th.

Smarthome dealer Tink offers the new Google tablet in the two color variants “Porcelain” and “Hazel” with 128 gigabytes of storage space for EUR 679.00.* The model with 256 gigabytes of internal storage costs EUR 779.00* but is up-to-date can only be ordered in the light version. Particularly practical: In addition to a tablet and power supply unit, the scope of delivery also includes a charging dock with loudspeaker.

This technology is in the new tablet from Google

The Google Pixel Tablet comes with a 10.95-inch display with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,600 pixels. This makes it ideal for people who like to stream films and series or are looking for a tablet for gaming. To ensure that games are displayed smoothly, it is also equipped with the Google Tensor G2 chip, a Titan M2 security chip and eight gigabytes of RAM. At only 439 grams, it is also light enough to be easily transported. However, there is no LTE or 5G variant so far, so a WLAN network should be available if possible. More details on the new Pixel Tablet below:

screen size : 10.95 inches / 27.81 centimeters

: 10.95 inches / 27.81 centimeters Dimensions : 256 x 169 x 8,1 Millimeter

: 256 x 169 x 8,1 Millimeter processor : Google Tensor G2

: Google Tensor G2 Internal memory : 128 or 256 gigabytes

: 128 or 256 gigabytes random access memory : eight gigabytes

: eight gigabytes battery life : up to twelve hours

: up to twelve hours particularities: anti-fingerprint coating, fingerprint reader,

Thanks to the charging dock to the smart home center

The Pixel Tablet comes with a magnetic charging dock on which the tablet can be placed and charged in this way. Thanks to the integrated speaker, the whole thing can also be transformed into a smart home center. You can then control the tablet with voice commands via Google Assistant. With this smart combination you get a tablet and smart display in one.

If you are looking for a new smartphone with solid technology at an affordable price, you can also order the new Google Pixel 7a from Tink. There you can also get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for free until May 22nd. You must submit an application for this 14 days after purchase.