Spring cleaning for the terrace: garden owners can clean their wooden terrace with a mixture of soda and cornstarch. The home remedy is environmentally friendly and can be made quickly.

After the winter, many wooden terraces are dirty and need to be cleaned. If you want to invest as little work as possible and protect the environment, you can use a proven household remedy and mix a patio cleaner yourself. You will need cornstarch, washing soda, water and two pots. Laundry soda (sodium carbonate) can be bought cheaply at drugstores.

Home remedies: Make your own cornstarch and soda cleaner

Before you start, the terrace should be thoroughly cleaned of coarse dirt and leaves with a broom. Then it’s time to make the mix:

  • Mix two to three tablespoons of cornstarch in a small saucepan with a little lukewarm water – otherwise there will be lumps.
  • Add 100 to 150 grams of washing soda. Stir until everything is well dissolved.
  • Pour the mixture into five liters of hot water and bring to the boil so that the cornstarch swells and process quickly.

Apply the mixture generously to the wooden floorboards of the terrace, for example with a wide brush. The cleaner is also suitable for flower pots. The consistency is roughly the same as wallpaper glue and sticks well to the pots. The cleaning mixture must act for about four hours. Then rinse off with a scrubbing brush and water from the garden hose. Alternatively, you can use a high-pressure cleaner. It is essential to ensure that you only work with low pressure.

When the wood has dried, it should be painted with a special glaze or oil. This protects against moisture and sunlight.

