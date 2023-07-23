Cleaning carpets with washing powder: This is how cleaning works

How to clean the carpet quickly and easily? How can the unpleasant smells be removed from the carpet? You can keep it fresh and clean with washing powder and a few other home remedies.

Carpets often need a deeper cleaning that a vacuum cannot do. The device takes the loose dirt, but the carpet fibers should also be cleaned. With simple washing powder and a few other home remedies, you can clean your carpet and leave it fresh and residue-free.

Cleaning carpets with washing powder: how does it work?

Carpets are a wonderful addition to any home, but they’re one of the most difficult types of flooring to clean. We all know that after cleaning with a chemical detergent, an unpleasant odor remains that we breathe. Since these detergents can dissolve allergies and are particularly harmful to children, it is much better to use products that are the least harmful to our health. In the following we will explain to you which home remedies are suitable for keeping your carpet fresh and clean.

Dry treatment with washing powder

Dry cleaning with washing powder is a good way to clean your carpet if it is made of delicate fabrics and should not be washed.

Simply sprinkle the powder generously over the carpet and leave for 30 minutes. If you can leave it overnight it will soften the stains and absorb the odors much better.

Then vacuum off the powder.

Clean carpet with washing powder and water

Another effective method is to first dust the carpet with washing powder and then scrub it with warm water and a brush. However, be careful not to scrub too hard to avoid damaging the fibers.

Then use a clean cloth to soak up the excess moisture from the rug so it can dry faster too.

Homemade carpet cleaner

Homemade carpet cleaner is a lot cheaper and much safer than most commercial products because it doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals. And the best thing is that it really cleans your carpet effectively. Just think about what kind of washing powder is best for your carpet.

For this you need:

1 tbsp baking soda 80ml white vinegar Hot water (60°C) 1 tbsp washing powder

How the detergent is made:

Put the baking soda and vinegar in a spray bottle and fill with hot water. Add the washing powder and shake the solution well until the washing powder dissolves. Then spray the carpet with the cleaning agent, paying special attention to the stain areas. Leave the solution for 5-10 minutes and scrub the carpet with a stiff brush. Then spray the carpet with clean water and scrub again.

What other home remedies are suitable for carpet cleaning?

In order to clean your carpet, you should not necessarily buy expensive commercial products. You will be surprised what miracles you can do with the right home remedies.

Clean with baking soda

Similar to the dry treatment with washing powder, you can also use baking soda for this. It is very important to test the color fastness and only use this method on dry carpets. It is perfect for removing unpleasant odors from the carpet.

Simply sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda all over the carpet and leave for 15 minutes. Vacuum the carpet as usual.

Remove stubborn stains with baking soda

Stubborn stains such as red wine stains can be easily removed with baking soda. However, keep in mind that it is not as effective on greasy stains.

Sprinkle a generous amount over the stain. Dampen a rag with hot water, squeeze it out, and cover the stain and baking soda with it.

Leave the baking soda on for at least three hours. Then remove the rag and vacuum the area. Repeat the process until the stain is gone.

Treat stains with shaving cream

Shaving foam is another inexpensive means of removing a variety of carpet stains that is also very effective on greasy stains. But before you treat the stain, do a test on an inconspicuous area of ​​the carpet to make sure the shaving cream won’t stain it.

Spray the stain with shaving cream and leave for 30 minutes to give it enough time to soak into the stain and dissolve it. You can also scrub the foam into the stain a little to work it in between the fibers.

Then blot the stain with a clean, damp cloth and allow to dry.

