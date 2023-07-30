The best summer meal for you and your guests!

Fresh tomatoes, delicious zucchini slices and aromatic feta cream: this is how you can describe your new favorite dish! The recipe for vegetable tart with puff pastry is very simple and is the perfect addition to everyday cooking.

Vegetable tart with puff pastry: Summer dish with zucchini and tomatoes

Who has the desire and time to spend hours in the kitchen in August? The next recipe for a delicious and healthy dish is easy to prepare and tastes wonderfully like summer! It’s ready in less than 30 minutes – after that you can enjoy a casual day outdoors.

The vegetable tart with puff pastry is one of my favorite recipes and has always received compliments. I’ve served them both for brunch with friends and for dinner with family. I always prepare the tart with vegetables from my own garden, but it tastes just as good with organic zucchini and tomatoes.

A few useful tips

I have a few tricks to make it easier to prepare. For example:

1. I always take the puff pastry out of the freezer and put it in the fridge. I leave it there for about an hour and a half.

2. I roll it out on baking paper and then pierce the edge several times with a toothpick so that it becomes more airy.

3. I take the cheese out of the fridge about 15 minutes before making it. That way it can be processed better.

4. I cut the courgettes and the tomatoes into 3 mm thick slices – this saves me time when baking later.

5. I put the courgettes and tomatoes on kitchen paper, sprinkle with salt and then cover with kitchen paper. The salt will pull the excess water out of the vegetables. The process takes about 20 minutes, after which you can prepare the dish.

Zucchini and tomato tart with feta cream: the ingredients

Ingredients:

40 g ricotta cheese, 110 g feta cheese, crumbled 1 egg 1 carrot 1 small onion 1 bunch of herbs or spice mix for pizza. Thyme, basil and oregano are good, salt and pepper to taste

Prepare vegetable tart with puff pastry: the recipe

1. Wash, slice and drain zucchini and tomatoes. Wash, trim, peel and slice the carrot. Wash, trim and chop the onion.

2. Preheat the oven to 180° Celsius and line a baking tray with baking paper.

3. Put the ingredients for the cheese cream in a bowl. First beat the egg, then add feta and ricotta. Season with herbs such as fresh oregano and basil, add salt and puree everything finely.

4. Roll out the puff pastry, place on the baking paper and form an edge with your fingers. Then spread with the cheese cream and cover with the vegetables.

5. Bake the delicious vegetable tart for about 40 minutes until the edges are golden brown and crispy.

You can of course vary the summer dish as you like and add other types of vegetables. You can also refine the tart with paprika, onion and garlic. If you don’t have any fresh herbs at home at the moment, you can also use a spice mix for pizza.

The dish should be served while it is still warm. Leftovers are chilled no later than 2 hours after preparation and can be stored in the refrigerator for the next three days. Only heat as many pieces as you will actually eat. Discard any leftover tart if it has been at room temperature for more than 2 hours after preparation.