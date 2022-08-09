Home Health Climate change, the study in Nature: “58% of infectious diseases considered aggravated by the environmental situation”
Health

Climate change, the study in Nature: “58% of infectious diseases considered aggravated by the environmental situation”

by admin
Climate change, the study in Nature: “58% of infectious diseases considered aggravated by the environmental situation”

From higher average temperatures to repeated drought conditions, climate change could play a pivotal role in worsening of conditions and risks associated with infectious diseases. This alarming result emerges from a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, conducted by scientists from the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, who considered the link between pollution, climate change and health risks due to infectious diseases. The research team, led by Camilo Mora, examined previous work to answer the questions raised.

In total, 3,213 empirical cases linked to 286 diseases at 10 climate risks were considered, which included, but were not limited to, high temperatures, flood events or drought. 277 of the episodes reported by the authors were attributable to at least one climatic risk. The researchers tried to reconstruct the complete picture of the probabilities of health complications. In previous attempts to establish climate-related risks of infectious diseases, in fact, scholars have focused mainly on specific groups of pathogens, for example bacteria o virus, and on responding to certain hazards, such as heat waves or increased floods. However, the research team points out that this approach is not sufficient to consider all potential threats to global health.

According to what emerges from the authors’ work, 58 percent of the infectious diseases considered were aggravated by the environmental situation. For example, the authors report, the likelihood of human exposure to pathogens is now higher than a few decades ago, which increases the risk of spillover due to the increased opportunities for contact with wildlife. At the same time, the effects of climate change are related to a higher disease occurrence rate Lyme, dengue e malariawhile the increasing frequency of storms and floods could result in more cases of Lassa fever o legionellosis. This work, the experts conclude, shows that climate risks can be related to different diseases, highlights the limited adaptability of contemporary society and highlights the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to promote greater global health.

See also  Cloud games will be available on Xbox consoles later this year--Gamereactor

Valentina Di Paola

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it
WE REALLY NEED
OF YOUR HELP.

For us the only masters are the readers.
But those who follow us must contribute because we, like everyone, do not work for free. Become a supporter too.
CLICK HERE

Thank you
peter gomez

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Signs of hidden consciousness, the study: “Thus brain waves anticipate the recovery of patients with brain damage”

next

You may also like

Monkeypox, 4-year-old girl infected in Germany: she has...

You will see buy 60% of Indigo. Grazioli:...

“Pac-Man Eats the World” unveils the latest game...

Monkeypox, because it must be a warning to...

You will see buy 60% of Indigo. Grazioli:...

Warner Bros. movies will no longer be released...

accused of health problems

Mosquito traps so we will know if West...

The proof: Audio Pro P5, great sound in...

Sci-fi stealth action game “Interpol Space Marshals” will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy