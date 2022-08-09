Home Health “Pac-Man Eats the World” unveils the latest game features and challenges the six major areas of the Ghost Island with classic giants | Game Corner | Digital
"Pac-Man Eats the World" unveils the latest game features and challenges the six major areas of the Ghost Island with classic giants

"Pac-Man Eats the World" unveils the latest game features and challenges the six major areas of the Ghost Island with classic giants

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced today that new information on the new work “Pac-Man Eats the World” will be released on August 25. In the picture, you can see the classic video game character Pac-Man (PAC-MAN) transformed into a 3D appearance , a new challenge with classic gameplay.

New Actions and Modes

The new action “Air Roaming” can extend the time of roaming in the air.

After “Giant” eats the energy ball, it can strengthen PAC-MAN and attack ghosts.

In the newly added “Simple Mode”, “Simple Blocks” are set on the edges of the levels that are easy to fall, and you can also roam in the air for a long time. Whether it’s a first-time player or a player who is not good at operation, it can be easily played.

“Island of Ghosts” where adventures begin

There are 6 areas on the ghost island where PAC-MAN is about to embark on an adventure. Players must pass the levels with various organs in each area before they can go to the final level to challenge the powerful boss.

In the pirate ship area, you will encounter the boss, Windbag. There are 2 stages of picking, which are the first stage of dodging the galleon Windbag and the cannonball attack, and the second stage of head-to-head confrontation. Players must aim at the opportunity to bounce the shells and launch an attack.

Anubis, the leader of the ancient ruins area, escaped the traps in the battle, threw off the track, and started a duel in the temple. Operate the sprint turntable and attack while Anubis has both hands open.

King Galaxian in the cosmic area, in the battle, you will operate the spaceship and sneak into the shooting level of the army base. Travel between the Galaxians and defeat the King Galaxian.

The Thriller House area boss is Joker Racer, who is waiting for a racing duel with PAC-MAN. Hit the clown racer and be the first to cross the finish line.

Krome Keeper, the leader of the factory area, players will gather the scientific power of Spectre Party to transform into METAL PAC-MAN and attack at close range.

The boss room area, the boss fights Toc-Man. Players will have a heads-up duel with the final boss, Toc-Man. There are 3 types of BOSS, which can perform powerful attacks.

“Pac-Man Eats the World” is expected to be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and other platforms, and is scheduled to be launched on August 25; the STEAM version is expected to be launched on August 26. Interested Players must continue to pay attention.

