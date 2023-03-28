Home Health Clinical research, Cognetti: “It’s a resource for healthcare, not a cost”
Health

Clinical research, Cognetti: “It’s a resource for healthcare, not a cost”

by admin
Clinical research, Cognetti: “It’s a resource for healthcare, not a cost”

As part of the national conference ‘Value of clinical research in oncology, hematology and cardiology’, the president of the Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists (Foce) Francesco Cognettiexplains the importance of the entry into force of the ‘Clinical Trial Information System’ (CTIS), the single continental portal for clinical trials and the need to increase funds allocated to research. Paul Corradinipresident of Sie (Italian Society of Hematology), explains what has been the great contribution of Italy to the development of many innovative therapies in hematological tumors.

See also  mySoli, with digital healthcare, the elderly in RSAs are never alone

You may also like

“Arcturus” on the rise: Experts are on the...

The French Cassation confirms the refusal to extradite...

The smell of sweat from others is said...

Covid, the symptoms of the Arturo variant

No basketball in the Rebbio gym «All the...

Planking for Beginners – Benefits of the Bodyweight...

AUSL Modena – Formigine: zebras and lions ‘invade’...

Stiftung Warentest: These are the best e-bikes

two women killed in an attack on an...

Full fitness: here are the Privamera Amazon offers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy