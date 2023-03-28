As part of the national conference ‘Value of clinical research in oncology, hematology and cardiology’, the president of the Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists (Foce) Francesco Cognettiexplains the importance of the entry into force of the ‘Clinical Trial Information System’ (CTIS), the single continental portal for clinical trials and the need to increase funds allocated to research. Paul Corradinipresident of Sie (Italian Society of Hematology), explains what has been the great contribution of Italy to the development of many innovative therapies in hematological tumors.