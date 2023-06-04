Closing celebrations for the two million Italian students involved in the “Scuola Attiva” project

First week of June dedicated to the final celebrations in over 10,000 primary and lower secondary schools participating in the “Scuola Attiva Kids” and “Scuola Attiva Junior” projects.

From 1 to 7 June, the final events of the “Active School” project promoted by Sports and Healthin agreement with the Department for Sportsand from Ministry of Education and Merit.

The parties, organized together with the tutors and technicians of the 40 federations involved in the project, include many sports, games and demonstrations, also in the presence of families.

The “Active School” project involved almost 2 million pupils, 8,000 tutors and technicians and as many as 40 national sports federations.