Coffee burns fat faster. Get it now science tells us

Coffee is a drink that has spread all over the world. It has its merits and some possible flaws. But science has discovered that it allows you to burn body fat faster, helping you lose weight. Just associate it with this kind of activity.

Coffee is said to have originated in the Horn of Africa, but then quickly spread throughout the world. It immediately revealed itself as a highly appreciated drink with a characteristic taste. Also with the ability to give a boost of energy and even greater responsiveness to the brain, many appreciate it.

Dark and white

Even if the coffee that is known is the one with the typical black color in the cup, in recent times another type of coffee is spreading. We know that coffee is divided between Arabica and Robusta qualities. The first more aromatic with less caffeine, the second stronger and more full-bodied. Generally, to make a good coffee, the two blends are mixed together giving prevalence to Arabica.

Another way of making coffee is spreading and coming commonly called white coffee. This does not depend on its beans which are always the same, rather on the degree of roasting. If the coffee is roasted at a certain temperature so that it can have its characteristic colour, the white one requires a lower roasting temperature. So that when the coffee enters the cup, its color is not dark but lighter. For this reason it is called white coffee. It contains more caffeine than normal coffee, on the other hand it is richer in antioxidants, useful against free radicals.

Coffee, it burns fat faster if you drink it at this hour

What we didn’t know until now is that coffee helps burn calories and fat. The says one study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, edited by experts from the Department of Physiology of the University of Granada. These have seen that the caffeine contained in strong coffee, drunk half an hour before doing aerobic exercise, burns body fat significantly faster.

Aerobic exercise is defined as slow, non-rapid activity that gradually brings oxygen into circulation in the body. An aerobic activity therefore it can be a walk a little longer. Also cycling outside of competitions, as in going to parks. By taking a strong coffee half an hour before this type of activity, you can burn fat faster, aid for weight loss.

Scientists have seen that when exercising in the afternoon, the effects of caffeine may be more pronounced compared to the morning. A discovery that highlights new effects of coffee, still little known.