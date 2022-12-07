Il cold, in these cold weeks, it is a condition that – alas – keeps us company more and more frequently. One of those ‘friendships’ that you struggle to shake off and that ends up becoming very, very annoying. In particular, its presence is particularly annoying in the evening, when you go to bed and the stuffy nose makes it difficult to breathe while lying down. Thus, the risk that is projected before us is that of an entire sleepless night, or almost, spent staring at the ceiling or tossing and turning in the sheets without finding peace, desperately searching for the best position for a breath of fresh air.

According to the experts there are, fortunately, some methods to facilitate falling asleep and, consequently, a good restful sleep. For example, drink one hot drink before going to bed is a great way to relax the whole body and prepare it for sleep. The time to prefer is approximately between an hour or half an hour before lying down, in order to soothe the sore throat, which often accompanies a cold, as well as to facilitate decongestione of the airways.

A nice cup of ginger tea, for example, is super recommended or simply hot water with lemon and a spoon of honey. They will be a real panacea. It is good, then, to try to keep the head slightly raised perhaps with two cushions under the head in order to relieve the most annoying symptoms. Being in a completely horizontal position, in fact, determines an accumulation of mucus in the throat, which is the triggering cause of the attacks night cough.

Also pay attention to room temperature, which must not be too high or too low. The ideal value is around 19°C. If you feel cold, it is better to have some blankets to move in case, during the night, you start to sweat. The mentholfinally, it is an excellent remedy to appease the discomforts due to congestion: just rub a small amount on the chest and neck before going to bed. Morpheus won’t be long in saying good night.