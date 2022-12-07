Home Technology Rejecting malicious behavior in online games, Ubisoft launched a “fair course” for open download | 4Gamers
Technology

Rejecting malicious behavior in online games, Ubisoft launched a “fair course” for open download | 4Gamers

by admin
Rejecting malicious behavior in online games, Ubisoft launched a “fair course” for open download | 4Gamers

After Ubisoft and Riot Games jointly announced the “Positive Communication” research project, Ubisoft launched the “Fair Play Program” today (7th), which allows you to customize your learning progress and is open for download today (web link).

Related Reading:Ubisoft Partners with Riot Games to Train AI to Reduce Malicious Behavior and Create a Positive Gaming Community

Ubisoft’s “Fair Play” curriculum is a new platform for the Ubisoft Connect ecosystem designed to foster positive in-game interactions. Continuing Ubisoft’s journey in multiple ways to create game architectures that foster more rewarding community experiences and avoid harmful interactions.

Curriculum designed by digital learning experts, beta release offers 5 learning capsules; includes facts and statistics about malicious behavior in online games, explains what behavior can make players “angry”, and gives players a fuller understanding of what situations may make them Annoyed self-assessments, advice from pro players, and tips on how to deal with malicious behavior.

Players can self-pace and fully understand malicious behavior in the game and the impact it has on other players’ experience.

The Fair Play lesson launches today alongside Rainbow Six’s Reputation Score display.

The Reputation Score Display is a tool that gives Rainbow Six players a clear and concrete picture of how their actions affect the game.

See also  Cooler Master NR200P MAX case, built-in water cooling, power supply is easy to install without burden | 4Gamers

You may also like

AMD RX 7900 graphics card banned from selling...

“Artemis 1? A success. And soon we will...

We have entered the huge Fucino Space Center...

From the “influencer” to the creator economy

Three-frequency dominance! ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO unboxing test...

Microsoft is committed to acquiring Activision Blizzard to...

The battle royale PC game “Wild Extreme Warfare”...

The new Intel Arc driver enables DirectX 9...

A year of research: Italy’s 2022 through the...

Using Tensor G2 processor, Google Pixel folding machine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy