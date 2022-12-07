After Ubisoft and Riot Games jointly announced the “Positive Communication” research project, Ubisoft launched the “Fair Play Program” today (7th), which allows you to customize your learning progress and is open for download today (web link).

Ubisoft’s “Fair Play” curriculum is a new platform for the Ubisoft Connect ecosystem designed to foster positive in-game interactions. Continuing Ubisoft’s journey in multiple ways to create game architectures that foster more rewarding community experiences and avoid harmful interactions.

Curriculum designed by digital learning experts, beta release offers 5 learning capsules; includes facts and statistics about malicious behavior in online games, explains what behavior can make players “angry”, and gives players a fuller understanding of what situations may make them Annoyed self-assessments, advice from pro players, and tips on how to deal with malicious behavior.

Players can self-pace and fully understand malicious behavior in the game and the impact it has on other players’ experience.

The Fair Play lesson launches today alongside Rainbow Six’s Reputation Score display.

The Reputation Score Display is a tool that gives Rainbow Six players a clear and concrete picture of how their actions affect the game.