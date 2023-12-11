Cold, thus strengthen your immune defenses: you will never buy an aspirin again

Winter is approaching, and with it comes the season of colds and flu. If you find yourself constantly battling a cold during the winter months, there are natural methods you can use to strengthen your immune defenses and ward off seasonal ailments.

The immune system tends to weaken during the winter, making us more susceptible to colds and other illnesses. However, you can protect yourself with natural remedies that are both effective and easy to find. These remedies can help guard against runny noses, coughs, sore throats, and other common winter ailments without having to rely on over-the-counter medications.

One natural remedy that has been passed down through generations is a mushroom and cashew soup that is not only delicious but also effective in strengthening the immune system. This comfort food can help keep you warm and healthy during the cold winter months.

To make the soup, you will need 300 grams of mushrooms, 150 grams of cashews, extra virgin olive oil, salt, a chopped onion, 2 cloves of chopped garlic, and 1 liter of vegetable broth. Start by sautéing the onion and garlic in a pan with olive oil until golden brown. Add the mushrooms and any desired spices, such as thyme, then pour in the vegetable broth and allow the mushrooms to cook for about fifteen minutes. Once cooked, blend the mixture in a blender, adding the cashews as you blend to create a creamy texture. Season with salt, pepper, and additional olive oil to taste.

This simple and delicious soup is both a comforting meal and a natural remedy for strengthening the immune system. By incorporating natural ingredients into your diet, you can help defend yourself against the common cold and other seasonal illnesses. It’s a great way to stay healthy and warm during the colder months.