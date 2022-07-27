I’m 955 entrants to the competition for admission to the Schools of specialization in Medicine which today, July 26, starting at 2 pm in Hall 7 of the Fair, will face the national entrance test. The number of applicants this year is lower than usual (1,139 in 2021, 1,413 in 2020 and 1,782 in 2019) because the test is also held in Trieste, Udine, Trento and Verona. In the previous three years, however, Padua was more of a reference for the North.

Participant data

The Ministry of University and Research, due to the pandemic emergency, has in fact requested all universities that have a School of Medicine and Surgery to make themselves available to provide the locations for the test. The entrance of the young doctors is foreseen from via Venezia, gate “S”. The entrance test is carried out on an application created by Cineca on the PC and consists of multiple answers to 140 questions. Candidates have 210 minutes at their disposal. The members are 521 (55%) females and 434 males (45%).

Padua boasts 47 activated and accredited specialization schools: those with the highest number are anesthesia and resuscitation, paediatrics, general surgery, internal medicine, emergency and urgency medicine, geriatrics. This year, however, the Ministry has not yet determined the number of contracts awarded to Padua and not even the division between the Schools. At the national level, specialist medical training contracts have increased, reaching more than 13 thousand. Analyzing the history of the last three years, the University of Padua has seen a growing trend of contracts, going from 524 in 2019, 813 in 2020 and 979 in 2021.

Michele Nicoletti, general secretary FederSPecializzandi, states: «Among ministerial and regional grants, in addition to the places that will be announced in the course for specific training in general medicine, the training funnel should continue to be eroded. Some branches will be snapped up, but for others there is a risk that they will remain unassigned as a success last year. There is still a lot to do ».

The former student representative also took part in the tests

There will also be the test today Gabriele Gazzaneo, former student representative in the Board of the Medicine Course, graduated in December 2021. “In addition to the normal tension, it is also very exciting to participate in this competition in light of the results obtained in recent years with the mobilizations of students, postgraduates and young people doctors who have claimed that the so-called training funnel has been overcome – says Gazzaneo – which for many years had threatened not only the educational continuity of aspiring doctors, but also the right to treatment and the health of all citizens. The grants foreseen this year – even if they do not exactly reach the 1 to 1 ratio with the competitors – are a result that would have seemed utopian until a few years ago. But thanks to the union of many voices, which have become even stronger in times of pandemic, the increase in stock exchanges has become a priority of the Ministry ».