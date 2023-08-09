Cologne University Hospital relies on patient portal from market leader m.Doc

Cologne – And again the market leader m.Doc was able to convince a university clinic with its modular, platform-based patient portal: The digital healthcare pioneer has booked the tender of the Cologne University Clinic as a home game.

m.Doc Managing Director Admir Kulin is particularly pleased that he is now going into the implementation phase with an excellently positioned partner: “Parallel to the tender for its patient portal, the University Hospital of Cologne dealt very intensively with the associated change management processes and was received the German Change Award for this last year. The fact that digital transformation processes are so well prepared is not a matter of course in the healthcare sector, which is why the upcoming joint implementation of the patient portal can also be groundbreaking for other hospitals.”

Above all, the patients and the staff of the university hospital in Cologne will benefit from this – which strengthens the care in the region as a whole. Dr. Georg Langebartels, Medical Information Officer and Head of the Department of Digital Clinical Systems at the University Hospital in Cologne, see above. “We look forward to working with m.Doc in the implementation of the Hospital Future Act. The Cologne-based digital healthcare pioneer is the German market leader in patient portals, which many university hospitals are currently working on and which other hospitals in Cologne are already relying on. We therefore expect the introduction of the patient portal to provide strong impetus for networking at the local and national level in patient care, but also for research networks and the improvement of cross-sectoral care.”

For example, strong impulses could also come from the transmission and integration of wearable patient data, which, in addition to the classic advantages of a patient portal through digital patient admissions and everyday treatment, are the focus of the joint project. In the future, further modules of the m.Doc Smart Health Platform will be gradually integrated into the patient portal of the University Hospital in Cologne.

About m.Doc GmbH

m.Doc is a digital healthcare pioneer from Cologne, founded in 2016, which provides numerous digital solutions for clinics, rehabilitation and care facilities as well as medical practices on the basis of its Smart Health Platform. The company is at the center of a strong and constantly growing partner network that paves the way for digital innovations in the healthcare system. With its solutions tailored to the needs of the industry, m.Doc makes efficient care possible and thus gives doctors, nurses and medical staff more time for what is important: the patient.

For more information, visit www.mdoc.one

About the University Hospital Cologne

The Cologne University Hospital offers people in the region medical care that is always up-to-date with knowledge and skills. As a modern maximum-care hospital with over 60 clinics and institutes as well as numerous other departments and facilities, the Cologne University Hospital takes on important social tasks in research, teaching and patient care. Every year, more than 490,000 patients are treated at the Cologne University Hospital, around 63,000 of whom are inpatients. With around 1,500 beds and 12,000 employees from around 100 nations, the Cologne University Hospital is one of the largest employers in Cologne and one of the leading university hospitals in Germany.

