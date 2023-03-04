Facebook A 70 year old man, Stefano Buoso, fell with his car in the Gorzone canal, in Anguillara Veneta (Padua). A policeman from the Crime Prevention Department, the 48-year-old Dominic Zorzino, who was out of service, witnessed the scene and did not hesitate to jump into the river to help the driver get out of the cockpit. However, both have since disappeared. So far, in fact, neither of the two men – the accident took place on the afternoon of Friday 3 March – has been found by the firefighters, who have sounded the river, also with the use of six divers. The car was fished out, but it was empty.

The dynamics of the accident are not clear. According to an initial reconstruction, the policeman was jogging near the embankment when he realized that there was a car floating in the water. He immediately gave the alarm and then dived, disappearing into the Gorzone. His cell phone was found on the shore. The person driving the car lived near the scene of the accident.

“It is a tragedy, I can only confide in a miracle, but the hopes of finding them alive are reduced to a flicker”, said the mayor of Anguillara Veneta

Alessandra Buoso.

Some witnesses would have reported seeing a person at the wheel of the car and another trying to help her. The firefighters arrived from Piove di Sacco (Padua), with the divers unit and the “Drago 151” helicopter from Venice, as well as the mobile crane from the Rovigo headquarters.

