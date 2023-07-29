Colombian Team Faces Germany in Crucial World Cup Match for Round of 16 Spot

Colombian Team Aims for Victory against Germany in World Cup Match

29th July, Sydney – The Colombian team is ready to face Germany, the second-ranked team in the FIFA rankings, in a crucial match on Sunday. A victory in this game will secure Colombia’s spot in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Both Colombia and Germany are tied on points in Group H after defeating South Korea (2-0) and Morocco (6-0) respectively. The upcoming match at the Sydney Football Stadium will be a final showdown between the two teams.

Despite the challenge ahead, the Colombian team is confident and ready to take on Germany, the current runner-up in Europe and two-time world champion. Physical trainer Andrés Gómez expressed that they are “going out without complexes” and that the players are mentally prepared for this big test.

Gómez further emphasized the team’s physical strength, stating, “We have implemented conscious strength training for two years, which has made us a very strong unit to face this match.” He acknowledged that Germany may have the advantage in physical duels, but Colombia’s training regime has prepared them to compete at the highest level.

Concerns were raised recently when player Linda Caicedo fainted during a training session. However, the medical department reported that Caicedo is in good health, easing worries ahead of the match. Coach Nelson Abadía highlighted Caicedo’s resilience and importance to the team.

In addition, players Mayra Ramírez and Daniela Montoya, who had minor physical issues, are now fully fit and available for the upcoming match. This encounter between Colombia and Germany will be their first in an absolute World Cup.

On the other side, Germany aims to dominate the match against Colombia, just as they did against Morocco, showcasing the skills of their star forward Alexandra Popp. However, they will have to do so without defender Felicitas Rauch, who is out due to a knee injury.

Germany’s coach, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, acknowledged Colombia’s attacking capabilities and energy. She expressed confidence in her team’s ability to play their game and dictate the outcome.

The probable lineups for the match are as follows:

Germany: Merle Frohms, Svenja Huth, Kathy Hendrich, Sara Doorsoun, Marina Hegering, Sara Däbritz, Melanie Leupolz, Lina Magull, Klara Bühl, Alexandra Popp, and Jule Brand.

Colombia: Catalina Pérez, Carolina Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Arias, Manuela Vanegas, Lorena Bedoya, Daniela Montoya, Diana Ospina, Linda Caicedo, Leicy Santos, Catalina Usme, and Mayra Ramírez.

The match will be officiated by Melissa Borjas from Honduras and will kick off at 9:30 GMT at the Sydney Football Stadium in Australia.

(c) EFE Agency

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

