Toronto — Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, who led the major leagues with an impressive 39 home runs this season, was forced to exit the game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to a leg cramp, resulting in a 4-1 loss for his team on Friday night.

Ohtani was replaced by pinch hitter Michael Stefanik in the ninth inning, just as he was due to take his turn with the bases loaded. Manager Phil Nevin later confirmed that Ohtani had suffered from cramps. This setback follows a similar exit in a double-header against the Detroit Tigers just a day earlier.

Despite Ohtani’s absence, the Blue Jays managed to stage a comeback victory, thanks to three solo home runs. Stefanik, who had stepped in for Ohtani, struck out on a 3-2 count against a pitch from right-hander Jordan Romano. As a result, the Blue Jays snapped the Angels’ four-game winning streak.

The Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman, Danny Jansen, and Whit Merrifield were responsible for the home runs that propelled their team to victory. The Blue Jays have demonstrated a strong correlation between hitting two or more home runs and winning, boasting a record of 24-11 in such games.

The loss was attributed to right-hander Lucas Giolito (6-7), who made his first start for the Angels since being traded to the Chicago White Sox.

On the other side, the Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman (8-5) emerged as the winner, contributing to the team’s triumph.

During the game, Venezuelans Luis Rengifo (4-0) and Eduardo Escobar (2-1) played for the Angels, while the Dominican player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went hitless with a 3-0 record for the Blue Jays.

Despite the disappointing end to the game for Ohtani and the Angels, his phenomenal home run-hitting performance this season remains a highlight, solidifying his place as one of the league’s brightest stars.

