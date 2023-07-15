Colorectal cancer, AI and the metaverse improve diagnosis and treatment – Healthcare

Radiomics, artificial intelligence and metaverse become new allies to fight colorectal cancer, which with 48,000 new cases a year is the second most frequent tumor in our country and also the second among the deadliest with over 21,000 deaths a year . But even for the more locally advanced neoplasms, surgery still remains primary and the survival rate after 5 years is over 60%, thanks to screening programs and the evolution of surgical techniques with the support of new technologies.

The European and Italian surgeons gathered for the International Congress of Oncological Surgery of the Rectum organized in Verona by the General Surgery of the Irccs Sacro Cuore Don Calabria of Negrar, directed by Dr. Giacomo Ruffo, made the point. Experts explained that artificial intelligence can guide the choice of interventions, augmented reality can make them more effective and the metaverse can improve the training of surgeons but also increase the quality of interventions and patients’ access to care.

“Artificial intelligence can be applied to colorectal surgery at various stages before, during and after operations – explains Ruffo -. An example is radiomics in which diagnostic images are analyzed by artificial intelligence which is able to process an enormous amount of data produced by CT scans and magnetic resonance imaging.This makes it possible to obtain information capable of predicting whether or not a tumor will respond successfully to a therapy, allowing the patient to immediately access the most suitable treatment. advanced clinical data with artificial intelligence methodologies – he adds – improves colorectal surgery, for example by reducing the incidence rate of post-operative complications by up to 6%”. Not to mention the possible prospects thanks to the arrival of the metaverse in the operating room: “With the dedicated viewers that allow you to immerse yourself in the three-dimensional virtual metaverse, for example, it is possible to connect and share content from anywhere in the world to break down the barriers of distance, thus allowing greater equality of access to treatment for patients who live even in the most remote areas and distant from hospitals”, concludes Ruffo.

