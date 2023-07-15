films, series and programs to see on July 14th…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with Such and suchbroadcast starting at 21:25 on Rai 1. Canale 5 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the first season of The girl and the officerwhile for current events space a Fourth grade – Storiesbroadcast at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening Rai 3 proposes Judas and the Black Messiah Of Shaka Kingwhile La 7 broadcasts in succession The Pink Panther e Dinner with friends. Iris’s proposal, which she broadcasts, is also excellent Match Point Of Woody Allen e Insomnia Of Christopher Nolan. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 14, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Such and such (talent show)

11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:00 – Code – Life is digital (column)

01:10 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:15 – Cinematografo Estate (column)

Rai 2

21:20 – The island of 30 coffins (television series, season 1 episodes 3-4)

11.15pm – Total Summer Football (sports section)

00:15 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

00:20 – The lunatics (news)

00:55 – Swimming: Fukuoka 2023 (world championships)

Rai 3

21:20 – Judas and the Black Messiah (film di Shaka King, 2021)

11.25pm ​​– Oil (news)

00:00 – TG 3 Summer night line (weather forecast)

00:35 – TG Magazine (column)

00:45 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:50 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:00 – The circus (film by Charlie Chaplin, 1928)

Network 4

21:20 – Fourth grade – Stories (current events)

00:50 – All Rise (television series, season 2 episode 10)

01:45 – Once upon a time there was a musical (column)

Channel 5

21:20 – The girl and the officer (television series, season 1 episodes 16-17-18)

11:55pm – Station 19 (television series, season 5 episode 2)

00:50 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

9:20pm – Chicago PD (TV Series, Season 10 Episodes 5-6)

11:10pm – Law & Order: Special Unit (television series, season 23 episode 9)

00:00 – Law & Order: Organized Crime (television series, season 2 episode 9)

00:50 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 2 episodes 5-6)

the 7

21:15 – The Pink Panther (film by Blake Edwards, 1963)

23:15 – Dinner with friends (film by Alexandre de La Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte, 2012)

01:35 – On air Summer (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – The crimes of the Glimmer (television series, season 4 episodes 1-2)

01:00 – All for 1 – 1 for all (film by Giovanni Veronesi, 2020)

New ones

21:25 – Crozza’s best brothers (show)

10.55pm – Confession (current news)

00:25 – Crozza’s best brothers (show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Noah (film by Darren Aronofsky, 2014)

11.35pm – Silver Skates (film by Mikhail Lokshin, 2020)

01:55 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

Iris

21:00 – Match Point (film by Woody Allen, 2005)

23:35 – Insomnia (film by Christopher Nolan, 2002)

01:55 – The intrigues of power – Nixon (film by Oliver Stone, 1995)

Cielo

21:15 – Tender cousins ​​(film by David Hamilton, 1980)

11:15 pm – La Belle Saison (film by Catherine Corsini, 2015)

01:00 – Rebel Dykes – The Indomitable Londoners (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – The wrath of China strikes again (film by Lo Wei, 1971)

23:05 – Predator (film by John McTiernan, 1987)

00:55 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:00 – Fargo – The series (television series, season 4 episodes 10-11)

Rai 5

9.15 pm – Concert Piazza Duomo 2018 (musical)

10.45pm – John Lennon’s last weekend (documentary)

23:45 – Patti Smith Electric Poet (documentario)

00:35 – The Motels in concerto (musicale)

01:15 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:20 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

