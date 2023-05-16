Colorful hay bales to commemorate cancer prevention

Around 7,000 Upper Austrians are diagnosed with cancer every year. Around 61,000 people in Germany live with this disease. Studies show that health checks are not the top priority for people in rural areas in particular. That’s why the Cancer Aid came up with a special advertising campaign: Balls of food wrapped in colorful foil are intended to remind people to take preventive care. Pink represents breast health, blue represents prostate health. For every roll of film sold, three euros are donated to cancer aid.

Avoid much suffering

“Particularly in the case of cancer, early diagnosis is a key factor in the chances of recovery. It’s even better if the disease does not develop in the first place,” says Cancer Aid President Martin Burian. “So much suffering can be avoided, which is why we invest so much energy in cancer prevention. There are measures such as the HPV vaccination or colonoscopy to prevent cancer in the truest sense of the word. Please do it!”

Martin Burian, President of the Upper Austrian Cancer Aid



