Combat aphids naturally & without sprays: There is an easier way!

Yes, we know you already know the common home remedies for lice on plants such as dish soap. But to be precise, it’s not completely natural either (even if dish soap and soap are biodegradable). It’s even easier, without any sprays! Yes, really. To prove it, we have put together some tricks that you can use to combat aphids naturally, and some of which nature itself uses. What helps against aphids other than spraying?

Combat aphids naturally: Don’t wait too long to combat pests!

And by that we don’t mean the time of day. The sooner you get rid of the infestation, the better chance you have of getting rid of lice naturally, whether with injections or not. Once you notice pests, do something about them! Especially with compact plants, you can easily rinse them off – under running water in the bathroom or with the garden hose. After that, keep checking the plants to eliminate any lice that were previously hiding.

What can you do to prevent aphids without using sprays?

Whether the season hasn’t started yet and aphids aren’t visible yet, or you’re just battling them, there are simple maintenance measures you should follow to strengthen the plant, or at least not weaken it, so it can sort itself out Naturally combat aphids. What can you do as an alternative to sprays?

Sufficient fertilizer is clear, but what about over-fertilization?

The way you fertilize can weaken your plants or make them extra palatable. In both cases, this means free rein for all kinds of pests. Therefore, you should not only ensure that your indoor and garden plants are adequately cared for, this is the only way they can be strong and healthy. It’s also important not to overdo it either.

Over-fertilization, especially with nitrogen, leads to increased sprouting of new shoots, which are a real treat for the little pests. It is therefore better to fertilize more frequently, but in smaller quantities, than vice versa. A long-term fertilizer is ideal for this.

Fight aphids naturally: So that plants can produce their own repellents

… you need water. Plants naturally contain chemicals that you can use to protect yourself from pest infestations. But for this they must be watered sufficiently. A garden or houseplant that is exposed to drought outside of its natural environment (e.g. cacti or succulents) is under stress and thus weakened.

But not only that: If there is a lack of liquid intake, the plant sap, on which the aphids are known to feed, also thickens. The contained sugar as well as the nutrients are therefore more concentrated and a real treat for the little animals. Inadequate watering, like overwatering, should be avoided if you want to fight aphids naturally and without sprays.

Repellent plants against lice in the garden

Plants favored by aphids benefit from neighbors that have the intrinsic property of repelling them. This principle has long been used in mixed cultures and is considered the best natural remedy against aphids (among other things): flowers and herbs that produce aromas that have a repellent effect on pests stand between the crops. You can also use this principle for your ornamental plants in the garden and even for your potted plants. Just make sure there is a suitable plant growing in the immediate vicinity. Which ones have this property?

Plants that repel aphids:

nettles (Stinging nettle), for underplanting to naturally combat lice on the fruit tree; lure pests away from the crop (see below)

Savory (Montana stories), protects bean plants

chervil (Anthriscus cerefolium), against aphids on cabbage plants

Garlic (Allium sativum), in strawberries

Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia), naturally fight aphids on roses

mint (Mentha), can be used anywhere

Oregano (Crispy parsley), can be used anywhere

Rosemary (Rosemary officinalis), can be used anywhere

sage (Sage officinalis), can be used anywhere

Thymian (Common thyme), can be used anywhere

wormwood (Artemisia absinthe), can be used anywhere

hyssop (Hyssop officinalis), can be used anywhere

onions (garlic onion), can be used anywhere

Instead of sprays: plant “sacrificial plants”

What we mean by that, it would be better to infest plants that you don’t really need than those that bring you benefit, right? So you could just put plants in your garden that would lure the lice away from the other plants, so to speak. If you would like to fight aphids naturally in this way without having to spray, the following are suitable:

nettle (Stinging nettle)

Nasturtium (A larger trophy)

Tagetes (Tagetes)

These sacrificial plants should be as close as possible to your actual ornamental and useful plants in order to really have an effect. You could even use them in beds or pots as a combination partner so that the whole thing looks like a deliberate arrangement. And how can you fight aphids with the help of said plants? S one proceeds:

The sacrificial plants should be in the garden a few weeks before you plant or put out the others.

In this way, the victims can develop well in advance and attract the pests when the other, even weaker garden and container plants come outside.

After some time, the aphids should infest the flowers and plants intended for them. This is the right moment to rip them out of the bed and dispose of them. This way you can avoid a lot of aphids settling in the garden and it is a good way to get rid of aphids naturally.

A notice: The compost heap is usually taboo for diseased or pest-infested plant parts. Aphids can make an exception if the compost is at least 60 degrees. This is high enough to kill the lice. Nevertheless, we recommend that you play it safe and choose normal household waste for disposal.