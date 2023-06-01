Baby guide in medical practices / selective contract with the AOK Rhineland/Hamburg starts

SeeYou Foundation

As part of a selective agreement with the AOK Rhineland/Hamburg and the SeeYou Foundation of the Catholic Children’s Hospital Wilhelmstift gGmbH, from June 2023 it is expected that 24 Hamburg gynecologists’ and pediatric practices will expand their prenatal care and children’s health check-ups to include structured basic psychosocial care. In this way, psychosocial stress on pregnant women, women who have recently given birth and young families can be identified at an early stage, help can be provided and a decisive contribution to preventive child protection can be made. For this purpose, the practices receive a specific qualification in early help in advance. A baby guide also regularly advises families directly in the practices.

“Family burdens, such as poverty, significantly worsen the health prospects of children. Health care facilities such as medical practices can already help during pregnancy and early childhood to clarify these burdens with the families and to network them with early help programs that are tailored to the area and close to home. We look forward to it to be able to start with this new form of care in Hamburg. In the interests of healthy child development, this should be possible everywhere in Germany,” explained the pediatrician and Managing Director of SeeYou, Dr. Sönke Siefert at the presentation of the AOK Health Report 2023 by AOK Rhineland/Hamburg.

The model project, which is based on the results of the innovation fund project KID-PROTEKT, is also expressly supported by the city of Hamburg: “The social authorities are very pleased that the AOK has concluded a selective contract with SeeYou for KID-PROTEKT. KID-PROTEKT is an important one Building block of early help in Hamburg. The offer significantly improves the support system for families around the birth. The social authorities therefore also contribute to the costs of the pilot service at pediatric and gynecological practices as part of KID-PROTEKT,” says Dr. Dirk Bange, Acting Head of the Family Office of the Hamburg Social Welfare Authority.

The aim of this cooperation is the standard care for psychosocially stressed families. Joining other health insurance companies is expressly welcomed and sought.

The results and evaluation report for the innovation fund project KID-PROTEKT – child-centered basic psychosocial care in the outpatient sector, published in November 2022, confirms that psychosocial stress is a relevant counseling field in the context of maternity and child care. The cooperation with (social) pedagogical specialists (guides) relieves the practices, which are often under high pressure, in terms of advising and accompanying pregnant women / families with intensive / complex support needs. With a standardized process of recognizing – clarifying – networking, the implementation in the everyday care of the practices is easy to achieve. The important role played by the trained medical professionals, who are highly motivated and successfully perform a significant part of the service provision in the practices.

About the SeeYou Foundation and the Babylotse program

Since 2004, the SeeYou Foundation of the Wilhelmstift Catholic Children’s Hospital has set itself the task of helping families with seriously or chronically ill children and families with psychosocial problems to organize life with their children in the best possible way. The program is used in 12 federal states at 90 maternity clinics – nationwide in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Berlin – as well as increasingly in gynecological, pediatric and youth medicine practices.

