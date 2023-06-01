A fire devoured a bus on Route 3, near Puerto Madryn

And 28 de Julio interurban line bus caught fire on the journey between Trelew and Puerto Madrynand they had to evacuate the passengers, who were unharmed, but there were dramatic moments.

Four Fire Departments from Trelew and Puerto Madrynintervened in the event at the moment in which the flames were strongest.

He accident occurred this Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on National Route 3, 28 kilometers from Trelew. The bus was heading from that city to Puerto Madryn, and the passengers managed to get off on time, reported the Chubut site Jornada.

He fire originated in the rear of the bus apparently due to a mechanical failuresources from the Volunteer Fire Department told the Chubut media outlet.

In addition, the flames, which completely burned the vehicle, spread out over a pasture on the side of the road, the firemen are trying to control it now.

#Attention |⭕A bus catches fire on the Route A vehicle from the 28 de Julio line caught fire at COSE on Route 3 between Trelew and Madryn. pic.twitter.com/fRhepQwq4b — Canal 12 (@Canal12web) June 1, 2023

At first, he intervened a crew of firefighters to put out the flames of the bus and another to control the fire spread in the pastures.

Los passengers were finally transferred in another bus of the 28 de Julio line, to its destination in Puerto Madryn.

