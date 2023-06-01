Discover the new generation of washing machines, dryers and dishwashers.

ABIDJAN, Cote d’Ivoire, May 30, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- LG Electronics, a leading innovator in home appliances, is proud to announce its innovative range of cleaning appliances: commercial washing machine, dishwasher and dryer. These state-of-the-art machines are designed to deliver unparalleled performance, efficiency and reliability to meet the demanding needs of businesses in various industries and also for the individual.

These products have revolutionized the way we deal with our laundry and dishwasher needs – the commercial washing machine, dryer and dishwasher. These remarkable inventions not only lightened our domestic chores, but also played an important role in the commercial and industrial context. These new products represent the pinnacle of advanced technology and are poised to transform the cleaning industry.

Branch Manager, LG Electronics, Ivory Coast Branch Office, Mr. Jiung Park, said, “Efficiency and reliability come together in perfect harmony in our commercial washing machines, dryers and washers. -dishes. Revolutionize your business with state-of-the-art technology and impeccable performance, ensuring impeccable cleanliness and unparalleled convenience every time. »

The commercial washing machine, dryer, and dishwasher have revolutionized the way we approach laundry and dishwasher tasks in both home and commercial settings. These devices provide efficiency, convenience and enhanced cleaning capabilities, saving us valuable time and resources. Whether it’s a hotel, hospital, laundromat or restaurant, these devices have become essential for businesses that want to provide exceptional service while maintaining productivity and cleanliness, a he said.

COMMERCIAL WASHER-DRYER

This professional washing machine is ideal for facilities that require regular washing of large quantities of laundry such as rental apartments, restaurants, small hotels and hostels, self-service laundromats, on-site laundries (OPL), camps, marinas, nursing homes and other businesses that need large washing machines.

The LG Giant C professional washing machine meets these needs with its unique features

Our tub cleaning program helps you keep a clean tub even in the busiest places.

DISHWASHER

The QuadWash steam dishwasher LG Electronics’ unique technology with TrueSteam™ technology uses a number of unique performance-enhancing technologies to ensure more efficient cleaning.

The dishwasher also offers exceptional flexibility and convenience with the EasyRack™ Plus system, which accommodates almost any type of cookware.

https://www.lg.com/africa_fr/dishwashers

DRYER

Main features and advantages of the dryer:

Quick Dry Technology: Our dryer uses advanced air and temperature control systems to ensure fast and efficient drying of various textiles. It dramatically reduces drying time, allowing businesses to increase productivity and meet demanding schedules.

Flexible drying programs: The dryer offers several drying programs suitable for different fabrics and load sizes. Users can choose from options such as gentle, medium or heavy cycles to achieve optimal drying results while preserving the quality of the clothes.

LG Electronics remains committed to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. With the introduction of our new commercial washing machine, dishwasher and dryer, businesses can improve their cleaning efficiency, reduce operational costs and achieve superior cleaning results.

To learn more about our revolutionary cleaning solutions or to place an order, visit https://www.lg.com/africa_fr/home-appliances

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air quality systems, and visionary products with artificial intelligence. The company creates complete home solutions with its advanced core technologies and is committed to improving the lives of consumers around the world by developing well-designed kitchen appliances, appliances and air solution products. . Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation, and compelling health benefits. To learn more, visit https://www.lg.com/africa

