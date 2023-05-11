Home » Come on in the gym and play games in the second half, Thursday morning
Come on in the gym and play games in the second half, Thursday morning

Come on in the gym and play games in the second half, Thursday morning

Sampdoria met in Bogliasco this afternoon under the orders of Dejan Stankovic and his staff. Strength in the gym and practice matches on a reduced pitch: this is the recovery menu in view of the home match against Empoli, scheduled for Monday 15 May at the “Ferraris” (8.45 pm). Treatments for Tomás Rincón; individual sessions instead for Andrea Conti and Mehdi Léris. Finally, Emil Audero and Ignacio Pussetto continue their respective recovery paths. Tomorrow, Thursday, a morning workout is scheduled.

