On October 10, the hearing on the legitimacy of the contracts concluded by Ursula Von Der Leyen and Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, was held in the European Parliament, who however refused to testify before the EU leaders. The subject of the investigation was precisely the purchases of Covid-19 vaccines for one sum equal to 71 billion eurosa figure that would correspond to 4 and a half billion doses, or 10 for each European citizen.

A few hours ago, specifically, there was a discussion on the legitimacy of the third supply of serums – equal to almost two billion doses – that the president of the European Commission he negotiated independently with Pfizer’s number one. Ursula never replied to requests in recent weeks to publish the text messages exchanged between the two. And it is from there that the first suspicions arose about a possible violation of the transparency procedures for EU contracts.

In replacement of Albert Bourla, he attended Janine Smallpresident of Pfizer’s international markets, which, when asked by MEP Ross if the pharmaceutical company had tested the vaccine‘s ability to stop the contagionhe replied – laughing – with a sharp no: “We had to move at the speed of science to understand what was going on”.

🚨 BREAKING: In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission. “Get vaccinated for others” was always a lie. The only purpose of the #Covid passport: forcing people to get vaccinated. The world needs to know. Share this video! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/su1WqgB4dO — Rob Rose MEP 🇳🇱 (@Rob_Roos) October 11, 2022

Confession is relevant in at least two fundamental respects. On the one hand, the entire narrative that blamed the unvaccinated about the increase in infections is misunderstood; on the other, the utility of the green pass is torn aparta means applied by the Draghi government and presented as a “guarantee to find oneself among non-contagious people”, as stated by the premier himself last July.

The proof is clear if we look at yesterday’s Covid bulletin: 70 thousand infections and 80 deaths, despite the Italian population being vaccinated for over 90 percent of the total. To this, we recall, is added almost 4 percent of citizens who, having contracted the virus, have developed antibodies even without the administration of the serum. In short, in a situation of real herd immunity, the contagion continues to gallopas well as the flu virus, regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not.

Mind you. The writer does not dispute the decisive role that the serum has had in safeguarding life, especially for frail and elderly subjects. In spite of everything, one cannot even reason from a Taliban health perspective, according to which the vaccine would be the effective remedy against both the disease and contagion, and for all segments of the population. The data, also supported by the declarations of Pfizer’s top management, is objective: the green pass was a tool that discriminated, split, fragmented Italian citizens, on the false assumption of protection from viral transmission.

To this, therefore, we must add the denial to the thesis of Roberto Burioni, who – vaccinated, but infected – recently stated that “up to the Delta variant, we also vaccinated ourselves to protect others”. Phrase that makes fists with the intervention in the European Parliament of the President Small. Two years of flirting with our viro-stars were brought down by a statement of a few seconds. Yet another failure of those who proclaimed themselves competent.

Matteo Milanesi, 12 October 2022