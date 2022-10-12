Home News Crisis-proof ESG: the new challenges of sustainable investment
Crisis-proof ESG: the new challenges of sustainable investment

Crisis-proof ESG: the new challenges of sustainable investment

Sustainability, an antidote to risks

On November 15, according to the UN, there will be 8 billion individuals on the planet. This awareness of the global demographic issue is enough to reaffirm, once again, how important it is to produce, consume and move in a perspective of sustainability. And finance must remain a fundamental engine for the sustainable transition of investments and therefore of everyone’s savings, even in this very delicate phase for markets and geopolitical conditions. This support for change and the uncertainties of savers were discussed yesterday at the Radio 24 Digital Round Table entitled “Crisis-proof ESG: the new challenges of sustainable investment “. Experts and authorities discussed the effects of the ongoing crises on the performance and collection capacity of this class of investment, to verify whether products with greater compliance with ESG criteria (environment, social, governance) are reacting better to these phases of ‘bear market’. In the studio and in connection with Deborah Rosciani e Mauro Meazzaattended the event Lorenzo Alfieri,country head per l’Italia di JP Morgan Asset Management, Nicola Ardentevice president of Efpa Italy, Manuela MazzoleniDirector of Sustainability and Human Capital Assogestioni e Paolo Proli, head of Retail division and executive board member Amundi Sgr.

