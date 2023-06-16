Greater insecurity in the country is the product of gaps in “total peace”: Gaviria

THE FAILURES of “total peace” contribute to the increase in insecurity in Antioquia and other regions of the country, assured the governor of that department, Aníbal Gaviria, who pointed out that, in the midst of the process, kidnappings, extortion, coca planting and illegal mining, crimes typical of groups outside the law with which the end of the conflict in the country is being negotiated.

ENS: We know that Antioquia is one of the regions of Colombia where the highest levels of insecurity have been reported and where there have been the greatest threats from armed gangs. What are the elements that are triggering this criminal wave?

ANIBAL GAVIRIA: As in other departments of Colombia, what we have identified in Antioquia, as one of the basic elements for the increase in insecurity, are the gaps or shortcomings in the “total peace” process. What we have identified is that many of the groups outside the law that are in the “total peace” process or that want to join it are abusing the process that the government is carrying out.

They have taken advantage of both the agreed ceasefires and other demonstrations within the framework of that process, to increase their criminal actions. Kidnapping, coca planting, illegal mining, and extortion have not decreased. On the contrary, it has increased. The Public Force is more handcuffed in its actions than it was before.

ENS: From your point of view, what is being done to combat crime in the Antioquia region?

AG: In Antioquia we have had very well articulated work with the Public Force, justice entities and the Prosecutor’s Office, which has contributed, in some way, to containing the criminal intent of groups outside the law. In the year 2022, in Antioquia we managed to register the lowest homicide rate in the last 43 years.

In this first half of the year we are still in a reduction compared to the year 2022. In the last three or four months we have had important blows against criminal structures, summed up in captures, for example, against the ‘Clan del Golfo’ in a majority way .

But I must admit that we need support in all aspects: more strength, more elements of technology, communications and research. But from the Secretary of Security, jointly with the Public Force and the Prosecutor’s Office, we are advancing to counteract the action of criminals.

ENS: The Government announced the installation of negotiation tables with criminal gangs in Antioquia in the midst of its “total peace” policy. What do you think about it?

AG: We have always longed for and supported peace. It is a wish of all Colombians, but we must be critical and express the gaps and mistakes that are being made. I aspire that, in the midst of any submission process that is being carried out with the gangs in Medellín and other areas of Antioquia, the errors that the ceasefire negotiations have already shown since the beginning of the year are corrected.

The ceasefire began with the ‘Clan del Golfo’ and they are already suspended, the ceasefire began with the Farc and they are partially suspended. So that the errors are corrected so as not to fall into the same thing with what they are wanting to advance in that process.

Now, I also think that one of the errors is wanting to open so many negotiation fronts simultaneously. It would be more logical to consolidate negotiations than to open new discussions because it shows inefficiency and failures.

The meetings

ENS: The governors have requested meetings with the Executive to discuss this issue, how is that process going?

AG: At this moment we are coordinating meetings with the Ministry of Defense, which, in turn, will coordinate with other instances at the national level. We expect it to happen within the next week. There has already been an exchange of draft procedures and methodologies from that meeting, between governors, coordinated by the Federation of Departments and the Ministry of Defense. We hope that the meeting will take place, but, above all, we want there to be decisions. It is not about complaints and denunciations, which all the governors have clearly expressed publicly.

ENS: How are the regions progressing in terms of electoral security, taking into account the complaints from the authorities about the threats to the process?

AG: I have expressed deep concern about the threats and risks to the electoral process. The week before, we held a Committee for Monitoring and Electoral Guarantees in Antioquia, headed by the National Registrar. We express our intention to seek to protect the elections by all the necessary mechanisms so as not to have to relocate any polling station or polling station, since that would be a setback to democracy.

The alert is set. But unfortunately, in Antioquia we have 3 candidates in different municipalities that have formally denounced threats.

We have the situation of constraint that arose in the North of Antioquia by the FARC dissidents, grotesquely forcing the citizens to demonstrate, supposedly, in support of “total peace.” Very skinny service that they give to that purpose, because it is contaminated in some way with that exercise of restraint and violent threat.