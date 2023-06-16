The terrifying omen of Parravicini, the Argentine Nostradamus who predicted 9/11

Among his predictions are the coronavirus pandemic or the attack on the Twin Towers

Benjamin Solari Parravicini, better known as the “Nostradamus Argentinian“, was an Argentine visionary and artist who surprised the world with his prophecies. Born in 1898, he made use of the psychographics: with a simple pencil, he drew some historical events that were to come.

Before passing away on December 13, 1974, Benjamín Solari left his enigmatic pictograms. In addition, he gave some drawings of various events to his friends, and his prophecies. Throughout these years, there are several people who question whether he really was a visionary, or if, on the contrary, they were just coincidences.

Among his predictions are the coronavirus pandemic, the attack on the Twin Towers, World War II, the election of Pope Francis or the assassination of John F. Kennedy, among others. Through the pictographs, managed to guess that the first space flight would be manned by a dog, which was Laica; and the visibility of transgender people.

There are rumors that the Argentine had had contact with extraterrestrials on several occasions. Several of his psychographs represent the encounter of humans with aliens, and in one of his prophecies, from 1938, he explained the event: “The world will be imprisoned by the desire for space conquest. The man will climb, height phenomena will be discovered”.

The Argentine Nostradamus added that the man would despise the aliens and trouble would come: “Man will not see the planetary being and will despise him and even more will deny him. The world will then be confused in fight of extremes”.

Furthermore, Parravicini wrote that there would be famine in the “West” and in the “East”, but that Argentina could be saved: “If Argentina is saved in time, it will save. Argentina will suffer in small what the world will suffer later. Argentina will be light!”