Home » The terrifying omen of Parravicini, the Argentine Nostradamus who predicted 9/11
Sports

The terrifying omen of Parravicini, the Argentine Nostradamus who predicted 9/11

by admin
The terrifying omen of Parravicini, the Argentine Nostradamus who predicted 9/11

06/16/2023 at 04:01

CEST


Among his predictions are the coronavirus pandemic or the attack on the Twin Towers

Through the pictographs, he managed to guess that the first space flight would be manned by a dog, Laica

Benjamin Solari Parravicini, better known as the “Nostradamus Argentinian“, was an Argentine visionary and artist who surprised the world with his prophecies. Born in 1898, he made use of the psychographics: with a simple pencil, he drew some historical events that were to come.

Before passing away on December 13, 1974, Benjamín Solari left his enigmatic pictograms. In addition, he gave some drawings of various events to his friends, and his prophecies. Throughout these years, there are several people who question whether he really was a visionary, or if, on the contrary, they were just coincidences.

Among his predictions are the coronavirus pandemic, the attack on the Twin Towers, World War II, the election of Pope Francis or the assassination of John F. Kennedy, among others. Through the pictographs, managed to guess that the first space flight would be manned by a dog, which was Laica; and the visibility of transgender people.

There are rumors that the Argentine had had contact with extraterrestrials on several occasions. Several of his psychographs represent the encounter of humans with aliens, and in one of his prophecies, from 1938, he explained the event: “The world will be imprisoned by the desire for space conquest. The man will climb, height phenomena will be discovered”.

See also  Estefanía, the single from First Dates who wants to go slowly like her grandparents

The Argentine Nostradamus added that the man would despise the aliens and trouble would come: “Man will not see the planetary being and will despise him and even more will deny him. The world will then be confused in fight of extremes”.

Furthermore, Parravicini wrote that there would be famine in the “West” and in the “East”, but that Argentina could be saved: “If Argentina is saved in time, it will save. Argentina will suffer in small what the world will suffer later. Argentina will be light!”

You may also like

The national football team returned to the home...

Milan insists on Thuram: head to head with...

Basketball: Unnerved and frustrated – Bonn takes on...

De Laurentiis, welcome and good luck to Rudi...

With Kielce in the Final Four: Andreas Wolff...

“If you’re not pregnant, there’s no problem” –...

Bundesliga: Luca Waldschmidt makes a fresh start at...

Gregg Berhalter nearing agreement to return as USMNT...

Swimming: Tips for all those who want to...

Tour de Suisse: Ayuso wins – the king’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy