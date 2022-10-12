Since its launch in Hong Kong in 2018, BOOSTER has continued to provide professional-grade sports recovery products for athletes, coaches, therapists and the general public, bringing all users the best post-workout recovery experience to stay in top shape. Today, BOOSTER announced the launch of a number of new products, including e-sports sandbags, vests and arm bars, etc., allowing you to easily exercise indoors and build a perfect figure.

BOOSTER Gaming Sandbag

The newly launched BOOSTER gaming sandbag is equipped with a smart boxing system. There are 9 LED light boxing points on the sandbag, allowing you to follow the light point and adjust the speed of the light point to increase the difficulty of training. The suggested retail price is HK$ 2,988. Sandbags are a systemic high-intensity exercise, which is very helpful for burning fat, cardiopulmonary training, and muscle strengthening. It is definitely an all-round exercise that takes into account both body and mind.

Booster Vest Easy

The Booster vest is equipped with an intelligent system, which has beginner and professional modes. It can assist users in training by adjusting the rebound force. The vest has a built-in intelligent rebound brake safety design to avoid accidents caused by sudden back-to-front stalls or insufficient force to back up. . The 17cm widened giant wheel design of the BOOSTER Vest is not only for straight sliding, but also for multi-angle side sliding training, helping you to exercise your muscles more comprehensively. The suggested retail price is HK$478.

BOOSTER boom

The new BOOSTER arm strength bar can drive the muscles to vibrate 300 times at high frequency when swung, which can not only increase the firmness of the arms at a high speed, but also exercise 99% of the muscles of the whole body. The BOOSTER arm bar is equipped with an intelligent display system, which can display various data including calories, exercise times and exercise time. The arm lever has an upgraded detachable design and a larger gravity hammer, which is convenient for storage and speeds up training progress. Research data also shows that using the hip bar training can burn about 350 calories in 30 minutes, and the metabolism will be promoted for a long time. It is an efficient fat-reducing exercise. The suggested retail price is HK$398.

BOOSTER Massage Gun

BOOSTER has launched four new massage guns, which can target different parts such as hip flexors, front thigh muscles, and front and rear muscles of the body. Using the BOOSTER massage gun after exercise can effectively relieve muscle soreness after exercise. Get ready for exercise.

BOOSTER MasSelf is designed with massage belts, which can freely combine massage pads and adjust the position, easily massage muscles without asking for help, especially suitable for massaging large muscle groups parallel to the waist and back and deep tissues such as soles, palms, designated meridians, etc., can be replaced with 6 special massages The head becomes a massage gun and 4 special massage pads. The suggested retail price is HK$1,288.

The BOOSTER T-One has a pressing depth of 10mm, which can wake up and relieve deep muscles faster. It provides multi-mode options, including 4 kinds of strength, unique AI smart pressing and Smart Hit mode. Equipped with 6 massage heads, covering the whole body, as well as triple noise reduction technology, the operation is quieter, and the suggested retail price is HK$1,188.

BOOSTER MasePro uses a lightweight and portable body, with simple and neat lines, and ultra-quiet operation, as low as 45dB. It provides 6 unique massage heads with new designs. The suggested retail price is HK$798. The white version will be sold exclusively at CMK Chang Mao Kee stores. .

The BOOSTER MaseTina weighs only 448g. It is small and light with a psychedelic light design, ABS body, stylish, light and sturdy, and EVA/ABS massage head. The suggested retail price is HK$398.