Source title: iQIYI launches the “Limited Crazy Flower Series”, the first work “Rock Crazy Flower” will be launched on October 11

On October 11, iQIYI officially launched the "Limited Crazy Flower Series", and the first work of the series, "Rock and Roll Crazy Flower", was launched simultaneously. iQIYI VIP members update 2 episodes each from Tuesday to Saturday at 20:00, and non-members transfer 1 episode each from Tuesday to Saturday at 20:00 (4 episodes for VIP on the first day, 2 episodes for free). The "Limited Crazy Flower Series" is a brand-new themed screening series launched by iQIYI. Just like the meaning of the series slogan "Where the Heart Wants, Bloom Freely", iQIYI hopes to focus on the life of women with different personalities and different life experiences, focus on real life observations, and show their different attitudes towards family and career. Provide users with exclusive female stories. Dai Ying, senior vice president of iQIYI and general manager of the "Limited Crazy Flower Series", vividly called it a "blind box", she said: "We aim to develop diversified content and vertical competition by creating diverse and innovative works. It shows the possibilities of innovative themes, which is also the core concept of the 'Limited Crazy Flower Series'." "Rock and Roll Flowers" is a female emotional blooming drama produced by iQIYI, jointly produced by Perfect World Film and Television, and Bainian Hemu Pictures, and created by iQIYI Tap Water Studio. Directed by Li Jun and Jing Lipeng, written by Zhang Jianqi, and starring Yao Chen, Chang Yuan, and Zhuang Dafei, the play tells the story of Peng Lai (Yao Chen), the lead singer of the "Mad Flowers", a popular female rock band in China. After all kinds of life and emotional changes, he and his daughter Bai Tian (played by Zhuang Dafei) separated and reunited to live under the same roof. The two went from quarreling to growing up together and chasing the rock and roll dream together. Different from the perspective of traditional female-themed dramas, "Rock and Roll" makes the story more realistic and palpable by shaping the role of "imperfect women". The "hedgehog" characters of the mother and daughter are both cold on the outside and hot on the inside. The process from mutual incomprehension to reconciliation between the two parties is, on the one hand, a true portrayal of real life and the plight of women; Be able to love yourself better and shine brightly as an independent individual. In addition to showing the emotional power of women, the strong rock elements and exciting melody are also a highlight of the show. "Rock and Roll" invited well-known musician Gao Yuan as the general music planner and Fan Bo as the music consultant, making this work with rock music as the background more hard-core temperament. In addition, the play also invited bands such as Joyside, Brain Turbulence, Landfill, The Waves, and The Muppets to create original music for the show, allowing rock and band elements to run through the play. The "Limited Crazy Flower Series" will continue to release new works, bringing audiences a limited and exclusive "Blind Box" surprise this fall.

