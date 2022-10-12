Home Business Meta releases new VR headset with Microsoft software for $1,500
On October 11, local time, Meta unveiled a new generation of virtual reality headsets, the Quest Pro, at its annual VR conference. According to Meta, this device is not a successor to the previous generation of VR headsets, the Quest 2, but rather as a high-end device in a higher price range. It will focus more on commercial use, mainly in office scenarios, and aims to eventually replace laptops and traditional work environments, thereby continuing to “enable the metaverse.”

Meta says the Quest Pro will be much more comfortable to wear than previous-generation headsets, and will feature a new processor and screen for better visuals. The product is priced at around $1,500, well above the $400 Quest 2.

At the same time as the release of the new device, Meta also announced a partnership with Microsoft to introduce Microsoft’s Teams, Microsoft 365 and other office software to make Meta’s VR headset more practical in a hybrid office mode. Quest Pro is available for pre-order in 22 countries, and the first orders will start shipping on October 25.

