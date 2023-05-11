Terrorism: ex policeman in Donbass sentenced to 3 years – Sardinia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, MAY 10 – Luigi Frau, a 52-year-old former policeman, was sentenced to three years and four months for the crime of training for terrorism purposes, but acquitted of the charge of enlistment. of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate would have fought in the Donbass alongside the pro-Russians.



The sentence of the Court of Assizes of Cagliari arrived this afternoon. The request of the prosecutor Emanuele Secci was partially accepted, who in the indictment had asked for four and a half years in prison for Frau.



According to what was reconstructed by the public prosecution, Frau would have been in Donbass at least on four occasions, between 2015 and 2019, actively participating in the war between the Russians and the Ukrainians. In 2015, the same former policeman had ended up in an investigation by the Carabinieri del Ros concerning Italian mercenaries engaged in the Donbass, and for this reason he had been stopped at the Bologna airport. When asked about it, Frau replied that he had never fought, but his presence in the area in question had been confirmed by bank transactions, documents, manuscripts and computer materials seized in his home, in the Cagliari area.



In April 2021 Frau was reached by a ban on expatriation, as the investigators suspected that he wanted to return to the places of conflict.



Compared to the disputes of the District Attorney, the former policeman has always denied everything. Heard in the courtroom at one of the trial hearings, he claimed that he had never taken up arms and that he went to those war zones only to help humanitarian associations as a volunteer and to meet a local woman with whom he was having an affair. (HANDLE).

