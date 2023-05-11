Home » Champions: Inzaghi, “great race, one step away from the dream” – Football
Sports

Champions: Inzaghi, “great race, one step away from the dream” – Football

by admin
Champions: Inzaghi, “great race, one step away from the dream” – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 10 – “We had an extraordinary first half: now it’s right to be happy but we know that we are still one small step away from making a dream come true. It’s not over, it’s not long…”. This was said by Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach, after the victory over Milan in the semi-final first leg.

“We could have scored more than two goals – he added to Tv8 – The boys were good at covering every inch of the pitch, I asked them to play with their heads and hearts and they did it”.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy