Champions: Inzaghi, “great race, one step away from the dream” – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 10 – “We had an extraordinary first half: now it’s right to be happy but we know that we are still one small step away from making a dream come true. It’s not over, it’s not long…”. This was said by Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach, after the victory over Milan in the semi-final first leg.



“We could have scored more than two goals – he added to Tv8 – The boys were good at covering every inch of the pitch, I asked them to play with their heads and hearts and they did it”.



