Home Sports Inter and Milan stadium: San Siro or Sesto, but one for two is not enough
Sports

Inter and Milan stadium: San Siro or Sesto, but one for two is not enough

by admin
Inter and Milan stadium: San Siro or Sesto, but one for two is not enough

The choice of Inter and Milan is different from the other greats: the Cathedral would cost 600 million, too many without the two clubs together

The budget is the same and when the wallet commands it is difficult to change your mind. Even if maybe not all the fans are happy. Inter and Milan decided to build a jointly owned stadium in November 2018. Nothing abnormal, it will be said: having played together for over 70 years in San Siro, the solution of continuity also in the future seemed the most normal. But are we sure that it is, even today, the most “right” for two clubs that weigh so much on the international stage?

See also  Mortara, sprinted for the playoffs, winning the last two games may not be enough

You may also like

Transfer market, Hellas-Salernitana exchange: Henry-Verdi for Botheim and...

National Table Tennis won women’s singles full seats...

Farfalle case, Maccarani only coach? Today the federation...

Missed the quarter-finals, Zheng Qinwen was injured and...

Queer pioneers. Piero Santi, homosexuality is the common...

Chinese women’s doubles team advances to round of...

Violent supporters, the meeting at the Interior Ministry:...

Rhythmic, flash mob in Desio to defend Maccarani...

Inter, Barella or Calhanoglu on the pitch against...

Cheddira and Caprile, the jewels of Bari betrothed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy