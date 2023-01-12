The budget is the same and when the wallet commands it is difficult to change your mind. Even if maybe not all the fans are happy. Inter and Milan decided to build a jointly owned stadium in November 2018. Nothing abnormal, it will be said: having played together for over 70 years in San Siro, the solution of continuity also in the future seemed the most normal. But are we sure that it is, even today, the most “right” for two clubs that weigh so much on the international stage?