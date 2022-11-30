Home Sports Milan, Pioli wins the Gentleman Gigi Simoni award
Sports

Milan, Pioli wins the Gentleman Gigi Simoni award

by admin
Milan, Pioli wins the Gentleman Gigi Simoni award

The handover ceremony on Monday 5 December at the Lega di B headquarters. President Balata: “In the case of Stefano Pioli, ability and fair play are characteristics that coincide”

The Liedholm award, the Bulgarelli award, the Sport and Civilization award, the award for best coach of the year. An incomplete list, also because Stefano Pioli continues to hoard awards. The next one will end up on his bulletin board on Monday 5 December and it’s the “Gentleman Coach Gigi Simoni 2021-2022” award.

Values

The award ceremony is scheduled for 6 pm in via Rosellini in Milan, in the presence of the president of Lega Serie B, Mauro Balata, and Simoni’s family who will deliver the award to the Milan coach, voted for by the current Serie B coaches. According to his colleagues , during the 2021-22 season Pioli would have represented the values ​​that have always distinguished Gigi Simoni, the undisputed lord of our football. “In the case of Stefano Pioli – explains Balata – ability and fair play are characteristics that coincide”. Pioli succeeds Ranieri in the roll of honor.

November 30 – 17:06

© breaking latest news

See also  Sport and health, free medical screening at the sports hall in Pavia

You may also like

Andrea Agnelli and the Juve case: the request...

Zhejiang U17 wins National Youth Football League Championship_Zhejiang...

Davide Rebellin died, overwhelmed by a truck on...

Andrea Agnelli on the Juventus case: “I’m still...

Shock in cycling: Davide Rebellin died, run over...

Yao Ming: WCBA has firm confidence in choosing...

Biathlon. Super Vittozzi, bronze on his debut in...

World Cup – Pulisic’s goal is injured and...

Ternana, Andreazzoli is the new coach: he replaces...

World Cup-Rashford double-plays Foden’s goal and England wins...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy