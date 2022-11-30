Home World Isis announces the death of its leader, al-Qurashi. “Killed while he was fighting the enemies of Allah”
World

Isis announces the death of its leader, al-Qurashi. “Killed while he was fighting the enemies of Allah”

by admin
Isis announces the death of its leader, al-Qurashi. “Killed while he was fighting the enemies of Allah”

Isis has announced the death of its leader, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, appointed head of the terrorist organization last March.

“I am sad to announce to Muslims and the soldiers of the Islamic Caliphate the death of the prince of believers, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, during a battle in which he was fighting the enemies of Allah,” the spokesman said. Isis, Abu Omar al-Mohajer, speaking to the Al Furqan network, affiliated with the jihadists. Isis has appointed Abu al-Hussein al-Hussein al-Qurashi as the new “caliph”.

See also  Pope meets with theological research team: tear down barriers and build bridges of communion-Vatican News

You may also like

Isis announces the death of its leader

Racism storm on the Royal Family, Elizabeth’s lady...

The “iron content” of this World Cup is...

Jiang Zemin died of illness and threatened to...

Iran: the foreign minister visiting Italy will meet...

Pope at Public Audience: Learn to read the...

Qatar, not just the world championships: “the world...

Madrid, paper bomb against the Ukrainian embassy: one...

COP15: How important is the Canadian UN Biodiversity...

United Kingdom: debate in Oxford on Italy and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy