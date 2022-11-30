Isis has announced the death of its leader, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, appointed head of the terrorist organization last March.

“I am sad to announce to Muslims and the soldiers of the Islamic Caliphate the death of the prince of believers, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, during a battle in which he was fighting the enemies of Allah,” the spokesman said. Isis, Abu Omar al-Mohajer, speaking to the Al Furqan network, affiliated with the jihadists. Isis has appointed Abu al-Hussein al-Hussein al-Qurashi as the new “caliph”.