The total investments eligible for deduction for the Superbonus 110% as at 31 December 2022 amounted to 62.49 billion, with a 74.6% share of completed works and an average of almost 599 thousand euros of investment in condominiums. This was announced by Enea in its periodic observatory. At the end of the works, reports Enea, the deductions foreseen and charged to the State will be higher, quantified at approximately 68.74 billion euros.

Breakdown of interventions

The highest share of investments and related subsidies is held by condominiums: here the numbers speak of 48,087 sworn translations in 2022, 28.79 billion of investments and 20.1 billion of works completed. In second place in terms of volumes of resources are single-family buildings which last year recorded 208,622 asseverations equal to 23.73 billion of investments and 18.26 billion of completed interventions. On the other hand, there were 102,725 asseverations of the independent real estate units with 9.96 billion of investments and 8.19 billion of interventions completed. The breakdown of investments sees an average of almost 599 million per intervention in condominiums, 114 million in single-family buildings and 97 million in independent units.

The primacy of Lombardy

Lombardy “pigliatutto” at the top of the ranking of the most active regions with 10.84 billion of investments eligible for deduction in 2022 which become 11.93 billion at the end of the works. In second position in terms of volumes is Veneto with 6.1 billion in subsidies, followed by 5.67 billion in Lazio and 5.36 billion in Emilia Romagna.