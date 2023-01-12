Home Sports Chinese women’s doubles team advances to round of 16 at Malaysian Badminton Open – Xinhua English.news.cn
Original title: Chinese women’s doubles team advances to round of 16 at Malaysian Badminton Open

Xinhua News Agency, Kuala Lumpur, January 11 (Reporter Wang Yi) The first round of the 2023 Malaysian Badminton Open ended in Kuala Lumpur on the 11th. The Chinese women’s doubles team all advanced to the top 16.

The three Chinese women’s doubles pairs Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu, Du Yue/Xia Yuting, Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan defeated their opponents respectively. In addition to Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan who advanced on the 10th, the four pairs of Chinese women’s doubles players who played in the Open all entered the top 16. In the next round, Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan will face Du Yue/Xia Yuting.

In men’s doubles, two pairs of Chinese teams advanced together. Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi narrowly beat England’s Ryan/Wendy with 21:19 and 24:22; 1 defeated the Malaysian combination Wu Shifei/Nor Izudin.

In men’s singles, Zhao Junpeng of the Chinese team defeated his teammate Lu Guangzu 21:17 and 21:16; Li Shifeng narrowly lost to the third seed and Singaporean Luo Jianyou in this competition with 19:21 and 21:23, and missed the promotion. In the next round, Luo Jianyou will face Zhao Junpeng.

Chinese women’s singles player Chen Yufei defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight sets. In another contest between Chinese team players, Zhang Yiman lost to Wang Zhiyi at 16:21 and 10:21, and was unfortunately out.

