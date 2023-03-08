Home Health Come With Us to the NEW Disney Princess After Hours Event!
Come With Us to the NEW Disney Princess After Hours Event!

by admin

Disneyland is throwing a ball for princesses everywhere, and you’re invited.

©Disney

We just experienced a magical Disneyland After Hours event: Princess Nite! Follow along with us to dance the night away with some of the most beloved Disney Princesses at this exclusive special ticketed event.

That’s right! Princess Nite has RETURNED as a Disneyland After Hours event! Guests were able to grab tickets for this event as early as December, so it’s built up quite the anticipation. Here’s a look at everything there is to see and do while you’re here!

Welcome to Princess Nite! Got the goods, now let’s go have fun!

Entry into Disneyland begins as early as 6PM but the event will officially take place from 9PM to 1AM.

Day guests leave early so that event guests have the park to themselves with shorter lines!

When we arrived, we first had to check out the exclusive merchandise for the evening! We found tons of cool options, including these t-shirts!

Alright, let the real fun begin! This night is all about the PRINCESSES, of course! Let’s go see if we can spot any throughout the park!

So beautiful!

Princesses

With this exclusive event, guests are given an incredible opportunity to meet 19 different princesses through the night, including Cinderella, Ariel, Tiana, Moana, and even Princess Leia! We stopped by Main Street, U.S.A. for a chat with some of our favorites: Princess Minnie and Princess Daisy!

Two of our favorite princesses were looking beautiful!

This is Princess Nite, after all, so make sure to take in all the meet-and-greets that the night has to offer! Here is a list of all the princesses you can meet throughout Princess Nite:

  • Princess Minnie Mouse & Princess Daisy Duck (Main Street, U.S.A.)
  • Jasmine & Moana (Adventureland)
  • Tiana (New Orleans Square)
  • Pocahontas (Frontierland)
  • Princess Leia (Tomorrowland)
  • Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Elena of Avalor, Kids of Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Merida, Mulan, Princess Atta, Raya, Sofia the First, and Snow White (Fantasyland)
Now, you may be wondering…what does entertainment on a night like this look like?

Daisy is ready for some nighttime shows and spectaculars!

Entertainment

Well, there are several photo ops throughout the park that you can use to your advantage! Here is a full list of PhotoPass opportunities:

  • Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite Welcome Window & “Be Our Guest (Main Street, U.S.A.)
  • Be Royally Fierce Nightbook (Critter Country)
  • Agrabah Night Scene (Frontierland)
  • Cinderella’s Crystal Coach, Royal Throne, and The Princess Diaries “The Art of the Fan (Fantasyland)
SO much to do and see!

Plus, there are quite a few shows to make sure you check off your list throughout the evening. We personally made sure to enjoy the cavalcade featuring Giselle on Main Street, but a full list of shows can be found below!

Cavalcade Featuring Giselle

Full List of Shows and Spectaculars:

  • Soaring Melodies Under The Stars (Rivers of America; 9:30PM, 10:45PM, & 11:45PM)
  • A Royal Welcome To All (Disneyland Train Station on Main Street; Every 30 minutes)
  • Cavalcade Featuring Giselle (Main Street U.S.A.; Two times per hours starting at 9:15PM) (Check out the video below!)

More Entertainment Options:

  • Princess Gowns of the Past (Main Street Cinema; 9PM to 1AM)
  • Struttin’ Jazz Band (Cafe Orleans Patio; 9PM, 10PM, 11PM, & 12:15AM)
  • Pop Princess Dance Party featuring Vanellope Von Schweetz (Tomorrowland Terrace; 9PM to 1AM)
  • Share Your Light (Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage; 9PM to 1AM)
Check out the overlay on Sleeping Beauty Castle!

Food

We also tested a few of the 20 new special-themed food and drink around the park! We tried the Daydreamer Macaroon and Princess Trifle from Jolly Holiday as well as the Escargot Flatbread from Red Rose Tavern.

Jolly Holiday Menu

The Princess Trifle consists of a white chocolate mousse and mixed berry compote with vanilla cake! It’s then topped with crunch pearls and a white chocolate crown.

We also tried the Daydreamer Macaroon, which is a raspberry coconut macaroon topped with white chocolate and sprinkles!

A snack duo fit for a princess! Princess Trifle (left) and Daydreamer Macaroon (Right)

We also needed another snack throughout the night, so we got some popcorn! For $30we got this adorable premium popcorn bucket, featuring Cinderella! These are the Disney100 buckets, so you can find them throughout the park.

Available at popcorn carts throughout Disneyland

Now, this snack is truly one meant for a princess!

Cinderella Premium Popcorn Bucket

And there you have it! This is everything we enjoyed at the first Princess Nite Disneyland After Dark event. We had so much fun meeting all the princesses, watching the shows, and of course — trying out all the special snacks. If you’re interested in more Disneyland After Dark themes, click the link below! Plus, follow along for more Disney news, reviews, and updates so that you’re never out of the loop!

Star Wars and Throwback-Themed After Dark Events Announced for Disneyland

Click below to subscribe

Did you grab a ticket for the Disneyland After Dark Princess Nite? Tell us below!

