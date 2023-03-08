Home Technology The first large-scale cross-border cooperation of “Overwatch® 2” joins the popular “One Punch Man” animation theme | XFastest News
Technology

The first large-scale cross-border cooperation of “Overwatch® 2” joins the popular “One Punch Man” animation theme | XFastest News

by admin
The first large-scale cross-border cooperation of “Overwatch® 2” joins the popular “One Punch Man” animation theme | XFastest News

Available now for a limited time in the in-game store, this new collection of skins is themed around the world’s most famous animationContains Saitama’s cosplay costume and more

This project is “Fighting Special Attack”®2》The first large-scale cross-border cooperation in the game, opening up more cross-border cooperation for the future IPcooperation possible

A series of collectible costumes based on the world-renowned animation “One Punch Man” are now available atviolentsnowEnter Overwatch® 2, the entertaining cross-platform, free-to-play team-based action game. The new styling series is the first major collaboration in the “Overwatch” universe and opens up more possibilities for other cross-border concepts in the future.

“As huge fans of One Punch Man and the anime, we’re excited to bring this new collaboration to our players around the world,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “The Overwatch universe is an optimistic look at the future of Earth. Zhan Wang, then why can’t the King of Destroyer be dressed as Saitama?”

“One Punch Man” tells the story of the lovable superhero Saitama, who can defeat any opponent with a single punch, but gradually becomes bored because he has no equal opponents. The new series of costumes includes four costumes designed according to the characters in the anime, namely “Saitama: Destroyer”, “Genos: Genji”, “Tornado of Trembling: Kiriko”, and you can complete the in-game challenges Get the legendary skin of “Unlicensed Rider: Soldier 76” for free.

The One Punch Man skins will be available in the in-game store until April 7th. Players can watch the “One Punch Man” animation on various streaming platforms.

See also  SIGMA releases 10x super long zoom lens 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS! Suggested selling price NT$ 64,900

For more information about the cooperation between “One Punch Man” X “Overwatch 2”, please refer toofficial blog.

Further reading:

You may also like

“Aragami” series studio announces closure and new game...

Balcony power plant with battery storage: The impossible...

Xbox will reveal the biggest news of 2023...

Mini comes in a pack of three

[Game x Learning]”Cyber ​​Defense Xchange Engagement” improves security...

Computer history: “Women’s ideas would have radically changed...

Get the Vivobook 13 Slate at US$352, with...

Practical tips for doing digital marketing for a...

Microsoft Adds “Fast Green” Xbox Wireless Controller –...

UNIQLO UT joins hands with “Attack on Titan”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy