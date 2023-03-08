Available now for a limited time in the in-game store, this new collection of skins is themed around the world’s most famous animationContains Saitama’s cosplay costume and more

This project is “Fighting Special Attack”®2》The first large-scale cross-border cooperation in the game, opening up more cross-border cooperation for the future IPcooperation possible

A series of collectible costumes based on the world-renowned animation “One Punch Man” are now available atviolentsnowEnter Overwatch® 2, the entertaining cross-platform, free-to-play team-based action game. The new styling series is the first major collaboration in the “Overwatch” universe and opens up more possibilities for other cross-border concepts in the future.

“As huge fans of One Punch Man and the anime, we’re excited to bring this new collaboration to our players around the world,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “The Overwatch universe is an optimistic look at the future of Earth. Zhan Wang, then why can’t the King of Destroyer be dressed as Saitama?”

“One Punch Man” tells the story of the lovable superhero Saitama, who can defeat any opponent with a single punch, but gradually becomes bored because he has no equal opponents. The new series of costumes includes four costumes designed according to the characters in the anime, namely “Saitama: Destroyer”, “Genos: Genji”, “Tornado of Trembling: Kiriko”, and you can complete the in-game challenges Get the legendary skin of “Unlicensed Rider: Soldier 76” for free.

The One Punch Man skins will be available in the in-game store until April 7th. Players can watch the “One Punch Man” animation on various streaming platforms.

For more information about the cooperation between “One Punch Man” X “Overwatch 2”, please refer to official blog.