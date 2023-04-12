The basis for the establishment of the expert commission are the cornerstones of the federal-state working group of December 5, 2014 (PDF). According to this, the commission attached to the Federal Ministry of Health is to examine by the end of 2017 at the latest whether an increased need for care of patients with dementia, those in need of care or disabled and the general need for care in hospitals are properly represented in the DRG system or via differentiated additional fees. Depending on the test result, suggestions should be made as to how the need for care can be properly mapped in the DRG system or via differentiated additional charges. In addition, the Commission will address the question of how the actual use of the funds made available for the financing of nursing staff after the end of the nursing job support program can be ensured.
The expert commission will meet at regular intervals. According to the cornerstones of the federal-state working group, its members include representatives from practice, science, self-government and politics:
- Hermann GroheFederal Minister of Health
- Annette Widmann-MauzParliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Health
- State Secretary Karl-Josef LaumannFederal Government Commissioner for Patient Concerns and Commissioner for Nursing
- Hedwig François-Kettnerformer Nursing Director of the Charité and Chairwoman of the Patient Safety Action Alliance
- Prof. Dr. Gabriele MeyerDirector of the Institute for Health and Nursing Science at the Martin Luther University in Halle-Wittenberg
- Dr. Frank HeimingManaging Director of the Institute for the Remuneration System in Hospitals
- Prof. Dr. Norbert RoederMedical Director of the University Hospital Münster
- Prof. Dr. Jonas SchreyöggChair of Business Administration at the University of Hamburg and Scientific Director of the Hamburg Center for Health Economics
- German Nursing Council
- United Services Union
- German Hospital Society
- National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds
- Association of Private Health Insurance
- dr Georg NuessleinMdB, deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag
- Maria MichalkMdB, health policy spokeswoman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag
- Prof. Dr. Karl LauterbachMdB, deputy chairman of the SPD parliamentary group in the German Bundestag
- Hilde MatthewsMdB, health policy spokeswoman for the SPD parliamentary group in the German Bundestag
- Senator Cornelia Prüfer-StorcksSenator for Health and Consumer Protection of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg
- Minister of State Stefan GrüttnerMinister for Health and Social Affairs of the State of Hesse