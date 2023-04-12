The basis for the establishment of the expert commission are the cornerstones of the federal-state working group of December 5, 2014 (PDF). According to this, the commission attached to the Federal Ministry of Health is to examine by the end of 2017 at the latest whether an increased need for care of patients with dementia, those in need of care or disabled and the general need for care in hospitals are properly represented in the DRG system or via differentiated additional fees. Depending on the test result, suggestions should be made as to how the need for care can be properly mapped in the DRG system or via differentiated additional charges. In addition, the Commission will address the question of how the actual use of the funds made available for the financing of nursing staff after the end of the nursing job support program can be ensured.

The expert commission will meet at regular intervals. According to the cornerstones of the federal-state working group, its members include representatives from practice, science, self-government and politics: