Home Entertainment Live: Deputies receive the advisory commission for organic production
Entertainment

Live: Deputies receive the advisory commission for organic production

by admin
Live: Deputies receive the advisory commission for organic production

The Commission of Economies and Regional Development meets in a legislative meeting where will receive as a guest the Advisory Commission for Organic Production. The Commission will then continue with its work agenda.

It is the responsibility of the Commission of Economies and Regional Development to rule on any matter or project related to the economic development of the geographical areas of the country integrated regionally and the implementation of measures for the protection, promotion and encouragement of their productive activities.

The activity can be followed at the following links:

A TV: Deputies TV

In the web:dtv.diputados.gob.ar

YouTube: Hcdn.tv

FB: /diputados.argentina

See also  Michael Kagan x Billionaire Boys Club's new "astronaut" limited sculpture will soon land in Huaihai, TX

You may also like

The Davines group celebrates 40 years of research...

Pre-trip 4: everything that is known so far...

The new stills of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”...

For more than 40 years, Chen Yingqin and...

The Uffizi Diffuse start from D’Annunzio’s Vittoriale

Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks advanced to...

NEEDLES x MIYAGIHIDETAKA Newest Joint Capsule Collection Officially...

In the midst of the clashes over the...

What’s so alluring about a Mercedes-Benz W116 from...

France finances works for hiking in Villa La...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy