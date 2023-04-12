The Commission of Economies and Regional Development meets in a legislative meeting where will receive as a guest the Advisory Commission for Organic Production. The Commission will then continue with its work agenda.

It is the responsibility of the Commission of Economies and Regional Development to rule on any matter or project related to the economic development of the geographical areas of the country integrated regionally and the implementation of measures for the protection, promotion and encouragement of their productive activities.

The activity can be followed at the following links:

A TV: Deputies TV

In the web:dtv.diputados.gob.ar

YouTube: Hcdn.tv

FB: /diputados.argentina

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

