First Lady Kim Gun-hee "The government should make efforts to confirm whether abductees and detainees are alive or not and to return"

First Lady Kim Gun-hee “The government should make efforts to confirm whether abductees and detainees are alive or not and to return”

▲ First Lady Kim Kun-hee visits the exhibits at the National Memorial Hall for Korean War Abductees in Paju-si, Gyeonggi-do on the 12th. (yunhap news)

Spokesman Lee Do-woon reported in a written briefing that President Yoon Seok-yeol’s wife and first lady Kim Kun-hee met the abductees and detainees’ families at the National Memorial Hall for Korean War Abductees in Paju, Gyeonggi Province on the afternoon of the 12th.

First Lady Kim said, “I’m sorry I found you so late.”

“Each person has a different story, but it is the work of our people and the pain of all of us. It would have been a han for decades,” he added, “now the government must work together with the international community to confirm the fate of the abductees and detainees and return them.”

He is also known to have said, “Yesterday the president asked me to comfort him well,” and “they are not even confirming (North Korea is alive or dead), but we need to be strong with North Korea on this abduction issue.”

