by Giovanni Rodriquez

That of the rector of the Roman university is the first option for the Minister of Health in the list that Giorgia Meloni could present to President Mattarella once he has received the task of forming the new government. Schillaci, 56, from Rome, has led the university since 2019. He is a full professor of nuclear medicine and was dean of the faculty of medicine and surgery of the same university. Speranza in 2020 appointed him to the scientific committee of the Higher Institute of Health.

21 OTT –

The next health minister could be Orazio Schillaci. The name of the rector of Tor Vergata, as it appears a Health Newspapershould be the first option for the dicastery, occupied until today by Roberto Speranzathat Giorgia Meloni could present to the president Mattarella once the task of forming the new government has been received. On the name of the rector of Tor Vergata it seems that the outgoing group leader of Fratelli d’Italia has spent a lot of money, Francesco Lollobrigida.

Schillaci, 56, from Rome, has led the Roman university since last 2019. He is a full professor of nuclear medicine and was dean of the faculty of medicine and surgery of the same university. Roberto Speranza on 25 June 2020 appointed him to the scientific committee of the Higher Institute of Health. He is president of the Italian association of nuclear medicine.

John Rodriguez

21 October 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Government and Parliament

