SENIGALLIA – Marino Giuliani, 79, husband of Valeria Baldini, the 77-year-old struggling with serious health problems, died in house in Filetto di Senigallia (Ancona).

FEMINICIDE OBSERVATORY

The old woman died of suffocation but it will be an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death: the man reported that he had put a hand in front of her mouth so as not to hear her complain, without intent to kill her. The man had been taken to the police station, together with his 50-year-old son, the latter unrelated to the facts.