Book recommendation: At the mercy of an alcohol addict – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

One affected person tells us

Ingold, Swiss Literary Society

Alcoholism is more common in our society than we think. It takes a long time for those affected to seek help, if at all. But what about the relatives? Who will help them? Who talks about them and their suffering? The psychological injuries they suffer are often so severe that they are scarred for their own lives and have difficulty meeting the demands of those around them.

In “At the mercy of an alcohol addict” Anneliese Ingold talks about exactly this; She describes authentically and unvarnished how her father’s alcohol addiction shaped their childhood and how they had to suffer the consequences again and again as adults.

“And I’ll write a book!”, the author, who grew up in Valais, decided early on. She really wanted to achieve this goal and has now achieved it. The result is the story of the daughter of an alcohol addict whose goal is to give people the courage to overcome difficult situations and to go their own way with strength. According to her life motto: “Say goodbye to the past and start a new life now. BRAVO! I believe in you; You can do it.”

We would be happy to send you a free copy and further information!

“At the mercy of an alcohol addict,” Anneliese Ingold, published by the Schweizer Literaturgesellschaft publishing house

ISBN: 978-3-03883-178-5, paperback, 174 pages, 16 CHF/14€

The Swiss Literary Society supports authors who want to publish their book and offers all services from text correction to book design, cover layout, printing and distribution to intensive marketing. Authors can simply send in their manuscript for review; the review itself only takes about 14 days. A service from European Publishing Companies GmbH.

Contact
Swiss Literary Society
Rodja Smolny
Rosenbergweg 7a
6300 Zug
041/552 05 30

