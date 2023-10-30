Compensatory measure for the recognition of the biologist qualification obtained abroad – December 2023/January 2024 session

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the qualification BIOLOGIST obtained abroad will be held at the Department of Biology and Biotechnology “C. Darwin” Sapienza, University of Rome Via dei Sardi 70, 00185 Rome, according to the following calendar:

Written test

21 December 2023, 1pm – Tatò Room (room code RM024-E01P02L117), San Lorenzo Headquarters Building, BBCD Department

Oral exam

11 January 2024, 1pm: for candidates who are suitable for the written tests – Tatò Room (room code RM024-E01P02L117), San Lorenzo Headquarters Building, BBCD Department

Only those who have already received the executive decree awarding the compensatory measure with the related transmission note, to whom no letter of invitation will be sent, will be able to apply to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to participate in the compensatory measure, the relevant request form and the methods for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the files indicated below.

Download the orientation programs for the study of the various subjects covered by the exams:

Biological analyzes (urine, exudates, excrements, blood, serological, immunological) Genetics Analysis and controls of water intended for human consumption Evaluation and analysis of environmental parameters (water, soil, air) Identification of human, animal and animal pathogens plants, foodstuffs, paper, wood and artistic heritage Identification and controls of goods of biological origin Design, works management and testing of systems in the environmental sector Classification and biology of animals and plants and evaluation of their nutritional and energy needs Evaluation environmental impact in relation to biological aspects Evaluation of human nutritional and energy needs